Cubs Season in Review: Yan Gomes

When the Chicago Cubs signed Yan Gomes to a two-year contract last offseason, the main goal for 2022 was to have a stable veteran backup presence that could alleviate the pressure on Willson Contreras to start every day, something the team couldn't find in 2021. Gomes had filled that role on a World-Series-winning Washington Nationals team in 2019 and continued to play that part perfectly with the Cubs.

Yan Gomes; value did not come at the plate. In what is undeniably his weak spot, the Brazilian finished with a wRC+ of just 73, highlighted by an on-base percentage of just .260. However, Gomes' value came from staying healthy and stepping in on a consistent basis when Contreras needed a day off.

In 2021, Contreras started 116 games at catcher out of necessity due to a slew of injuries to the Cubs' backups. That led to the team making a backup catcher a priority so he could get more days off of his feet, but still be in the lineup as a designated hitter. The strategy paid off, as Gomes started 66 games at catcher while Contreras started just 72. Contreras also started 39 games at designated hitter.

Perhaps as a direct correlation, the Venezuela native had one of the best seasons of his career. The catcher finished with an OPS+ of 128, the best of his career, and the extra time off of his feet at catcher decreased the wear and tear he would typically go through in a season.

Gomes also was credited by almost the entire pitching staff as a big reason for the unit's collective improvement. The Cubs had several breakthroughs on the pitching staff, with Justin Steele proving beyond a doubt that he can stick in the rotation. While Marcus Stroman, Adrian Sampson, Drew Smyly, and the litany of young relievers that Gomes caught for throughout the year put in great performances.

Now, with Contreras potentially leaving in free agency, Gomes is likely to see a bit of an uptick in games played unless the Cubs were to bring back Contreras. Gomes has only started more than 110 games once in the last eight seasons, so it'd be wise for the Cubs to look for a more offensive-minded catcher to split time with the 35-year-old in 2023.

The former all-star was a much-needed stable presence at the backup catcher position. While the former silver-slugger didn't have stellar performances in his own right, his positive effect on his teammates' performances can't be denied, and the Cubs should have no issue bringing him back.

Final Grade: B

