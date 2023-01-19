Dansby Swanson has potential to lead the Chicago Cubs to a winning season in 2023.

When Dansby Swanson agreed to a seven-year, $177 million deal to join the Chicago Cubs, it sent a clear message.

Swanson believes the Cubs are on the path to winning.

The Cubs have improved massively with the additions of Swanson, starter Jameson Taillon, center fielder Cody Bellinger, reliever Brad Boxberger, catcher Tucker Barnhart and pitcher Drew Smyly.

All those other moves became even more important because Swanson was on board.

“They definitely have a clear plan for what they want to do, the types of people, the types of players that they want to bring on board,” Swanson said recently. “I feel like the first step is fully building a winning culture. You’ve got to show everybody that you want to win and that you’re going to win, and then people really start to buy into that vision.”

Swanson is the biggest key here.

He slashed .277/.329/.447 last year, which led to his first All-Star berth. Despite the solid numbers, Swanson knows he can be even better in 2023.

“My biggest thing now is just a little bit more of the average piece,” Swanson said. “The swing and miss in zone, which has led to, obviously, more strikeouts than I would like.”

