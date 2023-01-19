Cubs Appear To Be On Clear Path To Winning Led By Swanson
When Dansby Swanson agreed to a seven-year, $177 million deal to join the Chicago Cubs, it sent a clear message.
Swanson believes the Cubs are on the path to winning.
The Cubs have improved massively with the additions of Swanson, starter Jameson Taillon, center fielder Cody Bellinger, reliever Brad Boxberger, catcher Tucker Barnhart and pitcher Drew Smyly.
All those other moves became even more important because Swanson was on board.
“They definitely have a clear plan for what they want to do, the types of people, the types of players that they want to bring on board,” Swanson said recently. “I feel like the first step is fully building a winning culture. You’ve got to show everybody that you want to win and that you’re going to win, and then people really start to buy into that vision.”
Swanson is the biggest key here.
He slashed .277/.329/.447 last year, which led to his first All-Star berth. Despite the solid numbers, Swanson knows he can be even better in 2023.
“My biggest thing now is just a little bit more of the average piece,” Swanson said. “The swing and miss in zone, which has led to, obviously, more strikeouts than I would like.”
More From SI's Inside The Cubs
- Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Chicago Cubs?
- Did David Robertson Net the Cubs a Future Star in Ben Brown?
- Hoerner is the Cubs Shortstop of the Future
- Cubs Could Give Canario a Shot in September
- Could the Cubs Land Trea Turner in the Offseason?
- Chicago Cubs Have a New Top Prospect in Their Rankings
- Is This Top Cubs Prospect Destined for the Mound at Wrigley?
- Steele Offers Glimpse Into Future of Cubs Rotation
- Do the Chicago Cubs Have the National League's Best Bullpen?
- Can Christopher Morel be a Long-Term Solution in Center Field
Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!