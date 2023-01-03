The Chicago Cubs may be looking for more offensive help this winter. Does Trey Mancini fit with the Cubs' plans?

It's that time of the offseason where the news cycle begins to slow and so does the hot stove. Even with the reports coming out that first baseman Eric Hosmer and the Chicago Cubs are getting "close" on a deal (something we have all discussed as a potential fit), the front office could be looking to continue to add.

The Cubs need more offensive firepower to compete in the National League Central this season and the potential addition of Hosmer likely won't be enough.

One name that has been thrown around is Trey Mancini's.

Early reports have said that their is interest in Mancini, a player who can play both first base and corner outfield. The hang up has been on the fact that he is a right-handed hitter, something Chicago is not short on.

However, Mancini has been a productive offensive player for the majority of his career, has some power, and is versatile. There is a reason the 2022 World Series champions the Houston Astros acquired him at last season's trade deadline.

A career .265/.330/.457 hitter, Mancini would provide consistent production within the lineup, while also providing additional cover for new Cubs arrivals Dansby Swanson and Cody Bellinger.

Consider the fact that Chicago also boasts Ian Happ, Seiya Suzuki, and an emerging Nico Hoerner, picking up Mancini starts to make this lineup look really rounded.

One of the bigger hang ups in a potential deal is the financials. Mancini is just 30 years old, is in his prime, and has played well enough where a short term contract just won't cut it.

Are the Cubs willing to extend a six-year deal to a player like Mancini who doesn't really fill any glaring hole in the field and has a just above average bat?

Add in the fact that by every single account Mancini is a great person, teammate, and can act as a mentor, the fit seems to make even more sense.

Mancini is more than a fit for this current Chicago roster. Adding more production to the roster and leadership to the clubhouse needs to happen this winter.

