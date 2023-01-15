With Kyle Hendricks hoping to be ready for Opening Day, his presence in the rotation could propel the Chicago Cubs closer to their goal of contending during the 2023 MLB season.

The Chicago Cubs strengthened their pitching staff in the offseason with the additions of Jameson Taillon, Drew Smyly and Brad Boxberger.

It will be even stronger if Kyle Hendricks is able to be ready by Opening Day.

Hendricks went 4-6 with a 4.80 ERA in 16 starts last season but missed the last three months with a tear in his right shoulder. Hendricks is 87-61 with a 3.46 ERA in his nine-year career. He’s also the last remaining player from the 2016 World Series champion team.

Having Hendricks healthy as soon as possible would be incredibly beneficial for the much-improved pitching staff.

Hendricks has reportedly been on a throwing program while playing catch on flat ground.

‘‘I’m so overly focused on getting Kyle back to being the best version of himself and not rushing it, not pushing it,’’ Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy told the Chicago Sun-Times. ‘‘Because we all know what Kyle can do when he feels great, when he’s healthy, when he’s locked in.’’

Hendricks is hopeful to be ready by Opening Day, but the Cubs have options if that’s not the case.

‘‘Where we are right now compared to where we were even a year ago, I feel like we’re starting to have a lot more of a foundation of consistency of guys that we know can go out there and compete, win ballgames,’’ Hottovy told the Sun-Times ‘‘(We’re) starting to build that championship mentality in that championship group.’’

