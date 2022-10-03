Stroman Turned in a Positive Debut Season with the Cubs

The Chicago Cubs were aggressive in free agency prior to the 2022 season and wound up with Marcus Stroman in the process. Stroman, 31, was a pivotal acquisition that signaled a competitive front office moving forward.

Things were not always brilliant for the Duke product, especially early in the season. His first four starts resulted in an 0-3 record with a 6.98 ERA before Stroman got the gears turning a bit into May. After giving up 15 runs in 19.1 innings in April, the veteran logged 24.0 innings and just four earned runs in May.

A quick disaster in June at the hands of the St. Louis Cardinals made the signing look bleak. Stroman was crushed all over the park as the Cardinals racked up nine runs on 10 hits in just 4.0 innings.

Heading into the All-Star Break, Chicago's heralded signing was just 2-5 with a 4.69 ERA. However, Stroman turned it around and posted a brilliant second half of his season, tallying a 4-2 record with a 2.71 ERA.

The biggest fear with Stroman early in his tenure was the lack of success at Wrigley Field. If he was going to be on the North side for a long time, he would have to dominate his home park.

In 12 starts at Wrigley, Stroman gave up 10 home runs and walked 22 batters on his way to a 5.18 ERA. On the road, Marcus was much more efficient. His 2.06 ERA was accompanied by just six long balls and 14 walks.

Fortunately, Stroman turned things around down the stretch and made things seemed a bit more comfortable heading into 2023. He allowed just five earned runs over his final 26.0 innings of the season and just two earned runs at The Friendly Confines over his final three starts, which included 20.0 innings. That's good for an ERA of 0.90 in his final three appearances in front of Cubs fans.

While the season was not perfect for their signature free agent this winter, the Cubs should be pleased with the performance of Stroman. He gave the rotation a building block and mentor for the young arms as they continue to improve the pitching staff. Stroman should have a heavy role with the organization moving forward which is why he was given a sizable contract prior to 2022.

