With Spring Training just around the corner, that means Opening Day isn't far behind. Here is our lineup prediction to start the season.

The Chicago Cubs are nearly set to go for the 2023 MLB season. $300 million was invested in the team over the winter and the new-look Cubs are now not just competitive, but contenders for the National League Central.

A lot of questions remain as to where all the new acquisitions will hit, who will play where, etc. So let's try our best to predict what the 2023 MLB Opening Day lineup will look like for Chicago.

1. Nico Hoerner, 2B

Hoerner makes the most sense in this position this season. He has great on-base skills and can make the most of his time on the base paths. Not to mention he had a great year at the plate on 2022 hitting .281/.327/.410. Hoerner also stole 20 bases last season, which is expected to increase this season, especially if he leads off.

It's the logical fit.

2. Dansby Swanson, SS

It won't take long for the Cubs faithful to see their new superstar as he should slot in nicely in the two-hole. Swanson needs no introduction, but the second spot in the lineup should suit his skills nicely and puts him square in the action to make things happen.

3. Ian Happ, LF

Having Happ and Swanson in these spots in the middle of the order is a dream come true for Chicago. The offense is completely revamped and opposing teams now have a true gauntlet they have to contend with. The combination of Swanson, Happ, and spoiler alert (!) Seya Suzuki, all in the middle of the order is one of lethality.

4. Seiya Suzuki, RF

Suzuki had a bit of a roller coaster rookie season in 2022. At times he flashed periods of greatness and in others one could see him dealing with the growing pains of playing in the Major Leagues.

With those struggles behind him Suzuki should have an excellent breakout season where he can build off of his .262/.336/.433 performance from 2022 in which he also hit 14 home runs.

5. Cody Bellinger, CF

You don't sign a guy to a $17.5 million deal and pray that he rebounds, all the meanwhile hitting him in the second half of the order. Instead, you trust the shoulder injury is behind him, treat him like the elite player he has proven he can be, and stick him in a high leverage spot.

That is exactly what the Cubs should do.

6. Trey Mancini, DH

Mancini was signed not just to be an impact player, but also a leader. Mancini is a solid producer at the plate and he will raise the floor of the entire offense. There are much worse options than Mancini to hit sixth. He is a proven commodity that elevates this lineup.

7. Eric Hosmer, 1B

Unlike the two players in front of him, Hosmer arguably has more question marks associated with him. He has an elite pedigree, but his age coupled with his decline in production the last few seasons have raised concern.

Still, he was signed to do a job and if he isn't out there doing it on Day 1, then it would raise some eyebrows.

8. Christopher Morel, 3B

This was the hardest one to pick from. Zack McKinstry and Nick Madrigal are also options, but Morel hit .235/.308/.433 last season during his rookie season. One could expect a bit more out of him during his sophomore campaign.

9. Yan Gomes, C

It would seem reasonable to expect that new addition Tucker Barnhart would get the nod for Opening Day. However, ace Marcus Stroman will likely take the mound for Chicago to start the season and has a previous relationship with Gomes. That connection and understanding between a pitcher and a catcher is important, especially to start the season.

