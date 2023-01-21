When the Chicago Cubs completed the stellar signing of Dansby Swanson, they fully realized it would create a new look defensively for the 2023 season.

That’s because with Swanson playing shortstop like he always has, Nico Hoerner would have to move to second base.

It was a move they anticipated.

Yet it’s still a big shift defensively.

“The Cubs have been awesome from the start, as far as communication about position and free agency in general,” Hoerner told reporters during the recently held Cubs Convention. “Even starting within the season last year, it was all very clear that they trusted me to play shortstop, but there was a lot of talent on the market at that position.”

With the addition of a number of key players in free agency, led by Swanson’s seven-year, $177 million deal, the Cubs appear to be on a path to winning again.

The middle infield duo of Swanson and Hoerner look to be anchors.

“He’s willing to do whatever it takes to win,” Swanson said at his introductory news conference. “When you can combine that kind of mentality with how I like to do things, that usually fits like a glove — no pun intended.”

Having a player like Hoerner who’s willing to make a change will give the Cubs a big advantage. Not every player would be that receptive. But he’s smart.

Adding Swanson to any team either offensively or defensively is a winning move.

