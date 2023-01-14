The Chicago Cubs have no interest in signing starting pitcher Trevor Bauer following his release from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Forget any chance of the Chicago Cubs signing Trevor Bauer.

They’re not interested.

The Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan reported Saturday that the Cubs are not going to add the 31-year-old Bauer -- who’s a free agent -- to the roster.

Bauer was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Jan. 6, even though his 324-game suspension was reduced to 194 by an arbitrator. Major League Baseball suspended Bauer last April for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy.

Bauer last pitched on June 28, 2021 after inking a three-year, $102 million contract with the Dodgers before the ‘21 season.

Bauer cleared waivers on Friday and became a free agent. He was named the National League’s Cy Young Award winner in 2020.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!