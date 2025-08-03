Watch: Justin Turner Hits Walk-Off Homer As Cubs Beat Orioles
Justin Turner smashed a two-run game-ending homer in the bottom of the ninth to hand the Cubs a 5-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon.
With Dansby Swanson on the bases, Turner came in to pinch hit and connected on the first pitch thrown, driving it deep to left-center to end the game and give Turner his third home run of the season.
The Cubs entered the ninth inning up 3-2, but Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser doubled before Ryan Noda drove him home with a line drive to right field.
It was Turner's first regular season walk-off homer. He previously hit one as a member of the Dodgers in the 2017 NLCS against the Cubs.
With today's win, the Cubs take two of three over the weekend, remaining two games behind Milwaukee who lead the NL Central.
Watch Justin Turner's walk-off homer
The party began as Turner arrived at home plate.
Turner was rightly named Player of the Game for his late-game heroics.
The Cubs next face the Cincinnati Reds tomorrow night, August 4, at Wrigley Field.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
Cubs Should Avoid Reunion With Recently Released Former All-Star Pitcher
Cubs Star Prospect Owen Caissie Reacts To MLB Trade Deadline, Not Being Moved
Cubs Weighing Slugger's Future As Big Price Tag And Free Agency Loom
Chicago Cubs To Host 2027 MLB All-Star Game At Wrigley Field