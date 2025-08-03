Inside The Cubs

Watch: Justin Turner Hits Walk-Off Homer As Cubs Beat Orioles

Justin Turner seals the win with a game-ending home run.

SI Editorial

David Banks-Imagn Images

Justin Turner smashed a two-run game-ending homer in the bottom of the ninth to hand the Cubs a 5-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon.

With Dansby Swanson on the bases, Turner came in to pinch hit and connected on the first pitch thrown, driving it deep to left-center to end the game and give Turner his third home run of the season.

The Cubs entered the ninth inning up 3-2, but Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser doubled before Ryan Noda drove him home with a line drive to right field.

Justin Turne
Aug 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pinch hitter Justin Turner (center) celebrates his two-run game winning home run against the Baltimore Orioles with his teammates during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

It was Turner's first regular season walk-off homer. He previously hit one as a member of the Dodgers in the 2017 NLCS against the Cubs.

With today's win, the Cubs take two of three over the weekend, remaining two games behind Milwaukee who lead the NL Central.

Watch Justin Turner's walk-off homer

The party began as Turner arrived at home plate.

Turner was rightly named Player of the Game for his late-game heroics.

The Cubs next face the Cincinnati Reds tomorrow night, August 4, at Wrigley Field.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

Cubs Should Avoid Reunion With Recently Released Former All-Star Pitcher

Cubs Star Prospect Owen Caissie Reacts To MLB Trade Deadline, Not Being Moved

Cubs Weighing Slugger's Future As Big Price Tag And Free Agency Loom

Chicago Cubs To Host 2027 MLB All-Star Game At Wrigley Field

Published
SI Editorial
SI EDITORIAL