Chicago Cubs Arch-Rival May Finally Trade Franchise Icon to AL Giant
The Chicago Cubs may soon no longer have to face off against one of the most iconic players in the long and storied history of their most hated rival.
After what has been an offseason of will they or won't they, the St. Louis Cardinals may be narrowing in on a trade which would see them deal away star third baseman Nolan Arenado to the Houston Astros.
According to a report on Saturday afternoon from various MLB.com insiders, the two sides have re-kindled discussions for the eight-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner after having the framework of a deal done earlier this offseason.
In the previous negotiations, Arenado wound up exercising his no-trade clause and vetoing a deal to the Astros due in large part to the aftermath in the wake of Kyle Tucker being traded to the Cubs.
Arenado — who is now 33 years old and has made the playoffs just five times in his 12-year career and never past the NLDS — wants to play for a contender at this point in his career and Houston looked to potentially be entering a rebuild.
With things having moved the other way during the offseason and the Astros seemingly still trying to contend, Arenado may now be willing to waive his no-trade clause to finish his career in Houston.
The Astros were on the future Hall of Famer's original shortlist of teams he was willing to leave the Cardinals for, but things changed temporarily given the limbo Houston found themselves in.
It was interestingly hypothesized Chicago could try to make a move for Arenado given their need at the third base position, but that was obviously always going to be complicated due to the fact the two teams are hated rivals and St. Louis understandably is not inclined to make their adversary stronger.
Once the Cubs signed Justin Turner on a rather lucrative one-year deal which even had a team option for the 2026 season, the chances of a deal with the Cardinals appeared to be slim.
With Turner — already much more affordable than Arenado — in the fold and Matt Shaw well on his way to being Chicago's third baseman of the future sooner, a deal for Arenado may not make much sense.
The next best thing of course would be seeing the superstar dealt far away from the National League Central somewhere the Cubs will not have to deal with him for most of the season.
St. Louis — which looks to be on the cusp of entering some dark years as a franchise — sending away one of their best and most expensive players would even further be evidence the division is up for the taking now and moving forward.
It's now time for Chicago to take advantage.