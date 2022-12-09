Diamondbacks 2022 Player Reviews: Luis Frías

2022 Player Reviews Links Hub

Status: Pre Arb, League Minimum

Luis Frias 2022 Stats Baseball Reference

2022 Review

Luis Frías was signed as an amateur free agent out of the Dominican Republic back in 2015. He mostly played third base as an amateur but was signed as a pitcher and made his pro debut in the Dominican Summer league in 2016. Blessed with a power arm that can light up a radar gun, Frias posted a 3.83 ERA, walking 28 and striking out 47 in 11 starts, 51 innings.

Frías missed all of 2017 and half of 2018 with a wrist injury . After returning in June of 2018 he did quite well over the next season and a half, posting a 2.82 ERA in 131 innings, striking out 159 while walking 55. The then 21 year old was generating a lot of excitement as he made it to Class A Kane county in the Midwest league.

Frías pitched at the alternate site in 2020, and then after just two starts in High-A Hillsboro in 2021 he was promoted to the high octane offense environments of Double-AA Amarillo and Triple-A Reno. In total he made 23 starts, threw 111 innings and posted a 4.93 ERA with 45 walks and 126 strikeouts. That earned him a September callup. He made his major league debut on September 19th, 2021 but it did not go well, as he walked three batters while recording two outs. His final outing that year was encouraging though, working two scoreless, hitless innings.

Frías began 2022 pitching in Reno, making three starts, and then was promoted to majors on April 29th to work out of the bullpen. Frías averages 97 MPH on his four seamer, occasionally topping out near 100, and generates swing and miss with his slider. It was hoped he could provide some much needed power to the bullpen. He got into just two games however, walked five batters in 2.1 innings and was sent back down to complete his conversion to full time reliever in Reno.

Recalled in late May Frías worked a scoreless inning against the Royals but then gave up four runs in two innings of mop up work against the Dodgers on May 26th. To this point in just six major league innings he had walked seven and gave up nine runs. He was optioned back to Reno and from May 31st to August 19th he threw 24 innings, all out of the bullpen, and managed a 3.70 ERA despite walking 19 batters, thanks in large part to 40 strikeouts.

Recalled August 21st, he seemed to find his footing this time around, at least initially. He appeared in four games, and didn't allow a run while walking just one batter. But on August 31st he was left in to allow 7 runs late in a 18-2 blowout loss to the Phillies. He bounced back momentarily in September, making four straight scoreless outings despite walking four batters. But he allowed two runs in each of his final two games of 2022.

In total Frias walked 17 batters in 17 innings, gave up 23 hits and 20 runs for a 10.59 ERA. Amazingly he stranded all seven of his inherited runners.

2023 Outlook

Frias will not be arbitration eligible until 2026, and has the raw tools that the Diamondbacks are seeking for their bullpen, namely swing and miss stuff. Much has been made of the D-backs efforts to add power arms with swing and miss stuff to the bullpen. The hope is that pitching coach Brent Strom can help pitchers such as the newly acquired Carlos Vargas, or the up and coming Justin Martinez, learn how to harness their stuff and throw strikes at the big league level. However Strom has not been able to work that magic yet with Frías despite multiple opportunities in 2022.

Frías will be entering his age 25 season and still has one option year remaining. 2023 will be his make or break year with the organization. If he is somehow able to start throwing strikes and lower his walk rate, like he did in 2018-2019 in the minor leagues then he could still become that dominant back end reliever the D-backs are searching for.

This upcoming season will be a test then not only for Frías, but for the D-backs coaching staff as well to prove they can turn one of these types of pitchers into a valuable asset.