Diamondbacks 2022 Season Player Reviews: José Herrera

2022 Status: First year pre arb, $700,000

José Herrera 2022 Stats

2022 Season Review

José Herrera was signed by the Diamondbacks as an international free agent out of Venezuela when he was 16 years old in 2013. Considered one of the top 10 prospects in that signing class, he received a bonus of $1.06 million.

The switch hitting catcher made his professional debut in 2014, but had a halting advance through the system as he battled injuries on and off through the next three seasons. It looked like his bat was emerging in 2016 in short-season rookie ball when he hit .277 with five homers and a .789 OPS in 154 PA. But he fell back in 2017 in Class-A Kane County, batting just .227 with a .609 OPS. Then one game into the 2018 season he was suspended for 50 games for using a banned stimulant. When he came back his bat was nowhere to be found, hitting just .212 with a .536 OPS.

2019 was somewhat better as he hit .252 that year across two levels. When he was able to return to play in 2021 after the lost pandemic season, he hit .258 with a .786 OPS in the hitter friendly confines of Double-A Amarillo and Triple-A Reno.

One thing Herrera always did well up to this point was throw out baserunners, nailing 40% throughout his time in the minors leagues.

He finally got his chance in the majors as a 25-year-old rookie to open the 2022 season as Carson Kelly's primary backup. He began his season 0-13 at the plate, and on May 16th he was still batting just .111, going 4-36 with one double, five walks, and 12 strikeouts. A five game stretch where he went 7-16 upped his batting average to .212, but it was a hollow increase, as he did not have an extra base hit or drive in a run.

Over his last 25 appearances in the majors he hit just .170 with 19 strikeouts in 66 PA. His season end .189 batting average and .250 OBP were simply no longer tolerable in a major league lineup. He was optioned to Triple-A Reno on August 9th and was not recalled when rosters expanded in September. The organization turned to Cooper Hummel as Kelly's backup in his place.

It should be noted that upon being demoted to Reno Herrera hit quite well, batting .341/.423/.440, registering a 125 wRC+ (25% better than league average)

Defense:

Herrera continued to excel at throwing out baserunners, catching 12 of 28, 43%. He made five errors including two throwing errors, but four of those came in a five game stretch between April 15th and April 24th. He had three passed balls, but two of those came in his first three games. He settled down after that to only commit one more error and have one more passed ball from April 25th on. His catcher pitch framing was ranked as slightly below average by both Baseball-Reference and Baseball Savant.

Looking at Catcher ERA, and OPS against, he did better than the other backups, Hummel and Daulton Varsho, but lagged behind Kelly. Madison Bumgarner liked working with him and had some of his best games with Herrera behind the pate.

Catcher Innings ERA PA OPS Carson Kelly 772 3.82 3180 .682 José Herrera 347 4.23 1483 .732 Cooper Hummel 118 4.87 538 .812 Daulton Varsho 175 5.71 739 .838

2023 Outlook

As we wrote about, general manager Mike Hazen has mentioned on two separate occasions the need to find a better backup catcher and improve the catching depth. Right now Herrera is the only other catcher on the 40-Man Roster. That is likely to change soon however. Whether or not Herrera gets another chance remains to be seen. The only above average tool he brought to the table in 2022 was his throwing arm. He'll need to do much more than throw out a few extra baserunners to earn more playing time in MLB.