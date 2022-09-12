Skip to main content
Zac Gallen's Scoreless Streak: By the Numbers

All the important stats that illustrate how dominant Gallen was during his recent scoreless streak.

© Joe Rondone / USA TODAY NETWORK

Zac Gallen set a new franchise record for consecutive scoreless innings in yesterday's win against the Colorado Rockies, breaking the previous record of 42 innings set by Brandon Webb in 2007. With the streak officially over, we can look back to see how impressive Gallen has been during this streak.

The stats include the first three innings against the Rockies, in which Gallen retired the first 9 hitters, with 6 strikeouts.

44 1/3: The number of consecutive scoreless innings that Zac Gallen threw. That streak is the 7th longest scoreless streak in MLB history.

612: The total number of pitches Gallen threw during the streak. 

7: The number of starts Gallen made during this streak. Ironically enough, two of them took place at Coors Field.

6: Gallen's six consecutive scoreless starts tied an MLB record. Orel Hershiser, Don Drysdale, Zack Greinke, and Gallen are the four players to achieve that feat. Gallen is the only pitcher who didn't achieve it in a Dodgers uniform.

40: The number of days between starts in which Gallen surrendered a run. The last team to score against him before the Rockies was the Cleveland Guardians on August 2nd. That run scored after Gallen was removed from the game.

6-0: Gallen's personal record during this streak. The Diamondbacks went 6-1 in his starts during the streak, with the only loss coming on August 24th. Gallen left that game with a 1-0 lead in what eventually became a 5-3 loss.

16: The number of hits that Gallen allowed.

0.54: Gallen's WHIP during the streak

52: The number of batters that Gallen struck out during the streak. If we use rate stats, that's a 10.56 K/9 or a 36.2% strikeout rate.

6.50: Gallen's strikeout (52) to walk (8) ratio during the streak.

.114: Opposing batters were 16-for-140 against Gallen during the streak

.291: Opposing hitters were only able to muster a .291 OPS against Gallen

