Diamondbacks and Mets Series Preview Part 2
Earlier today we took a close look at the pitching matchups between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the visiting New York Mets for the series that begins at Chase Field Tuesday night.
Mets at Diamondbacks Series Starting Pitching Matchups
In part two of our preview of the big series between playoff contenders we focus on the other aspects of the teams.
INJURED LIST
The Mets do not have any position players currently on the Injured List. Starting pitcher Paul Blackburn was placed on the 15-Day IL two days ago with a hand contusion. Kodai Senga is on the 60-Day IL with a calf strain and is likely out for the season. Relievers Christian Scott, Drew Smith, Sean Reid Foley, and Brooks Raley are all either out for the year or have no timetable for return.
The Diamondbacks are without All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte, (Sprained Left Ankle), Christian Walker (Oblique), and Gabriel Moreno (left abductor strain) Marte is not eligible to come off the IL before the Dodgers series this weekend. Walker is possible for the weekend but is still out for this series. Moreno won't be back until mid or even late-September.
Relievers Bryce Jarvis (elbow strain), Kyle Nelson (Thoracic Outlet Surgery), and Drey Jameson,(Tommy John) are all out for the year.
OFFENSE
When comparing the offense of the Mets and Diamondbacks, it's important to remember that Citi Field in New York is a pitcher's park that suppresses run-scoring, and batting statistics in general. Chase Field plays neutral overall for run scoring. it's a tough park to hit a home run but it inflates extra-base hits, especially triples.
The D-backs lead all of MLB with 5.35 runs per game scored. The Mets rank 10th with 4.76. The D-backs rank second in OPS (.768) and Batting Average (.261). The Mets ranks ninth in OPS .740, and 12th in BA (.248)
When you look at park and league adjusted metrics like OPS+ however, the Diamondbacks are fourth with 114 OPS+ and the Mets are right behind in fifth place (110 OPS+). The Mets have actually out homered the Diamondbacks 167 to 160.
New York Mets Last Seven Days
Francisco Lindor is red hot and has jumped into the MVP discussion along with Shohei Ohtani and Ketel Marte. Mark Vientos has continued his solid season, with an OPS+ of 149. Trade deadline acquisition Jesse Winker has had several big hits in a platoon role. J.D. Martinez has just four hits in the last week, but three of them are homers.
Jeff McNeil, Starling Marte, and Brandon Nimmo's bats have been quiet this past week.
Arizona Diamondbacks Last Seven Days
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Geraldo Perdomo each had a very hot week, as did Arian Del Castillo and Eugenio Suarez, who tore up the Red Sox in Fenway Park.
Jake McCarthy hit two homers and drove in seven, but did so with a lot fewer hits then he's been accustomed to collecting of late. (5 for 28). Joc Pederson only hit. 200 last week but drew six walks and was hit by pitch three times, leading to five runs scored.
Base-Running
The Mets have 87 stolen bases and have been caught just 18 times for an 83% success rate. Lindor leads the way with 25 steals and just four caught. Nimmo and Marte have not been caught yet this year while swiping 11 and 13 bases respectively.
The Diamondbacks have 91 steals with 23 caught stealing, an 80% success rate. Carroll is 21 for 27 and McCarthy is 19 for 23. No other Diamondback has double-digit steals.
Arizona has taken the extra base 46% of the time they've had the chance, 4th best in MLB. The Mets rank 29th with just a 36% XBT rate. League table here. Due to the extra bases taken and fewer outs on base, the D-backs have generated +9 base running runs, which ranks best in MLB, while the Mets rank 26th with -5 runs.
Defense
The D-backs have +23 team fielding runs, 7th in MLB. The Mets rank 25th with -22 defensive runs. But Marte (+10), Gold Glovers Walker (+7) and Moreno (+6) are not available in this series. Geraldo Perdomo has been hot with the glove lately too, making diving stops left and right. He's up to +10 and Kevin Newman is +9 playing all around the infield.
Surprisingly, Corbin Carroll rates -8 runs and Eugenio Suarez -4. Two infielders that are not on the roster, Blaze Alexander (AAA) and Jace Peterson (DFA'd) combined for -8 runs.
Outfielder Tyrone Taylor (+7) and infielder Jose Iglesias (+5) have played the best defense for New York this year, although Lindor has been solid with +2.
Starling Marte (-8), Vientos (-5), Harrison Bader (-5) and Francisco Alvarez (-5) bring up the rear.
Bullpens
For the full year, the Mets have a 4.03 reliever ERA (16th) compared to Arizona's 4.09 (18th.). Both team's bullpens have improved since the All-Star break. Arizona has a 3.41 ERA and the Mets relievers have posted a 3.51 ERA.
Justin Martinez is the undeclared closer for the Diamondbacks, having gotten and converted all six save chances since August 5th. A.J. Puk has been lights out for the D-backs since coming over in a trade, as written about by Aaron Hughes. Kevin Ginkel has been hot in August too.
Edwin Diaz has 14 saves but five blown and a 3.62 ERA in 38 games. Making $21.5 million this year, he's guaranteed $80 million over the next four years.