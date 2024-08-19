Diamondbacks Head to Miami to Play the Marlins
The Arizona Diamondbacks continue the second leg of their Florida trip with three games against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park starting Monday night. The D-backs are coming off a shocking sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays that included two walk off losses.
The biggest overriding issue for the playoff contending Diamondbacks is the status of Ketel Marte. He was removed from his pinch hit at bat during Sunday's game after re-injuring his troublesome left ankle. All Torey Lovullo offered in his postgame comments is that Marte is "being "re-evaluated".
Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reported that the team's medical staff maintains this is a low grade ankle sprain. Be that as it may, Marte has now been removed mid-game three times in his last four appearances and is clearly unable to perform at this juncture.
The Diamondbacks are 69-55, and currently hold the second Wild Card spot, one game behind the San Diego Padres and 2.5 games ahead of the Atlanta Braves. They're 4.5 games ahead of the New York Mets.
The Marlins are 46-78, and 6-10 in the month of August. Their hopes of contention effectively ended before the season started due to a slew of rotation injuries. Sandy Alcantara and Eury Perez both missed the entire season due to elbow surgery. Jesus Luzardo, Ryan Weathers, and Braxton Garrett are all injured and have combined to make just 32 starts.
As a result the Marlins started selling early and haven't stopped. They traded Luis Arraez to the San Diego Padres in May. A.J. Puk and Josh Bell were moved to the D-backs at the trade deadline. Jazz Chisholm, Tanner Scott, Trevor Rodgers, and a host of other players were moved before the deadline as well.
Jake Burger remains behind and he's been hot, batting .333 with nine homers and a 1.197 OPS in August. He moves around between DH, 3B, and 1B. Jonah Bride has been playing mostly first base lately and is batting .263 with four homers and a .863 OPS in August.
Miami designated for assignment former D-back Emmanuel Rivera today and called up infielder Connor Norby.
Pitching Matchups
Monday August 19th, 3:40 P.M.
Brandon Pfaadt RHP 7-6, 3.98 ERA
Pfaadt has thrown 145 innings this year, which ranks 17th in MLB. In 2022 he threw 167 minor league innings and last year he threw 157 innings majors and minor combined. He's consistently gotten deep in games for Arizona this year, pitching into the sixth inning or later in 21 of 24 starts.
Adam Oller RHP
Oller has not pitched in MLB this year. Released by the Guardians in July, he was picked up off waivers by the Marlins soon after. He has a career record of 3-9 with a 7.09 ER
Tuesday August 20th, 3:40 P.M.
Eduardo Rodriguez LHP (1-0, 5.06) is making his third start. In 10.2 innings so far he's given up 10 hits, including two homers, walked three and struck out six.
Edward Cabrera RHP (2-4, 5.76) was hit hard in his last start, giving up six runs in four innings to the Phillies. He had pitched two straight scoreless outing prior to that, totaling 12 innings against the Padres and Braves.
His featured pitch is a hard change up which he throws at 93 MPH. He also generates swing and miss with his curveball to the tune of 39%. His four seam and sinker average over 96 MPH. He walks 5.3 batters per nine innings however.
Wednesday August 21st 3:40 P.M.
Jordan Montgomery LHP (8-6, 6.25)
Montgomery continues to hold his rotation spot despitee being outpitched by Ryne Nelson over the last two months. He did strikeout a season high eight in his most recent outing against the Rockies however.
Roddery Munoz RHP (2-7, 5.88).
Munoz is a 24 year old rookie and another hard throwing right-hander with control problems, posting 4.4 BB/9. He has gotten past the fifth inning four times in 16 starts. He throws mid 90's four seamers and sinkers, along with a lot of and cutters. The sinker results are much better than the four seamer, but he throws the four seamer a lot more for some reason.
Bullpens
Justin Martinez has been working in the closer's role of late, but he took the loss in both Friday and Saturday's games, getting walked off in Tampa Bay. Don't be surprised if Paul Sewald starts getting some save chances soon.
Since Tanner Scott was traded Calvin Faucher has been the closer. He blew his first chance on August 2nd, giving up three runs. But since then he's three for three in save chances without allowing a run in his last six outings. Faucher throws a cutter, sinker and curve ball