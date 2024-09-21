Diamondbacks Rotation Roundup
The Arizona Diamondbacks' rotation has been inconsistent in 2024 to say the least. Between poor health and underperformance, things just haven't gotten off the ground for what was anticipated to be one of the best 5 man's in all of MLB.
While things haven't gone quite according to plan, how are they looking now? Here we break down the last time through the Diamondbacks' rotation.
Merrill Kelly
RHP, 4.00 ERA, 4.79 FIP in 63.0 IP
Last Start: 6 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 2 BB, 5 K's
Vintage Merrill Kelly came out to play against the Rockies during his last start. 6 dominant innings against the Colorado bats, striking out 5 hitters was enough to keep the Diamondbacks well within reach and likely should have earned him a victory.
It is without question that Kelly will play a crucial role in Arizona's hunt for a deep playoff run, and it seems that he is returning to form at the perfect time. After missing most of the year, Kelly's cool, collected presence and his seemingly effortless way of collecting innings is a refreshing sight for D-backs fans.
Jordan Montgomery
LHP, 6.23 ERA, 4.59 FIP in 112.2 IP
Last Start: 4.2 IP, 3 ER, 6 H, 2 BB, 4 K's
Jordan Montgomery's time in Arizona has not gone well to this point. While his struggles have continued, his last start against the Rockies was not quite as disastrous.
Montgomery's current role is as a fill-in starter for young right hander Ryne Nelson, who is on the Injured List. As things stand, it shouldn't be too lengthy of an absence, and Montgomery should not have much of an impact on the playoff rotation as things stand.
In 4.2 innings against Colorado, the D-backs left was able to keep the Diamondbacks in the game, but still got beat by some hard contact. Things started with a thousand papercuts from the Rockies offense, sending softly hit singles around the diamond. An Ezequiel Tovar solo shot to right field though was enough to do Montgomery in.
Eduardo Rodriguez
LHP, 5.09 ERA, 4.10 FIP in 40.2 IP
Last Start: 6.1 IP, 2 ER, 5 H, 1 BB, 11 K's
Rodriguez's last start is easily the best version of the veteran lefty that Diamondbacks fans have seen. He collected a season-high 11 K's and showed off his ability to generate whiffs and fool batters. His previous high in strikeouts in 2024 was 7 against the Brewers in his last start, and it seems entirely possible that Rodriguez is getting better as the season comes closer to an end.
While the outing did come against the Rockies, it was the execution that shined through. Within the context of the outing, the start becomes even more impressive. Down 2-0 in the series, the Diamondbacks needed someone to step up and help the team get back into the series. On the back of Rodriguez's dominance, and of course some incredible offense, they were able to bounce back.
The D-backs playoff rotation is not yet decided, and will likely go down to the wire to be set, but Rodriguez is making his case to be a part of it. After missing most of the year with a serious injury, and not having much time to ramp up, his results have been solid, and have provided some much-needed consistency.
Brandon Pfaadt
RHP, 4.66 ERA, 3.58 FIP in 173.2 IP
Last Start: 7 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 0 BB, 12 K's
Brandon Pfaadt is a crucial member of the Diamondbacks' rotation. He has oft been praised for his calm demeanor, no matter the pressure. His ability to eat important innings for the team is massively important for bullpen health, and of course, his quality pitching at such a young age has been a revelation.
Recently though Pfaadt had run into some roadblocks on his still young journey through the major leagues. That includes arguably the worst start of his career coming on September 14th against the Brewers. His last time out changed that narrative strongly and might set a new storyline going forward.
In 7 dominant innings against the same Brewers lineup that knocked Pfaadt out after only 1 and 2/3 innings pitched a week ago, the D-backs righty shined. Only a single earned run, on a Garrett Mitchell solo home run, blemished his pitching line.
Most notably Pfaadt was able to generate some big strikeout totals against Milwaukee. 12 K's, including 7 in a row during the middle innings kept the Brewers well out of reach. This start was a statement from the young starter, one that tells the wider baseball world that he is ready to get back to that same form we saw last October, leading the Diamondbacks to the World Series.
Zac Gallen
RHP, 3.74 ERA, 3.50 FIP in 142 IP
Last Start: 5 IP, 4 ER, 7 H, 1 BB, 5 K's
Gallen, the Diamondbacks ace starter, has been on and off throughout 2024. Through multiple IL stints, and some inconsistent location, Gallen has found a way to keep the Diamondbacks in most games he's started.
This start against the Brewers was another example of his ability to work through a lack of feel. It seemed almost from the get-go that Gallen lacked a good feel for many of his pitches, missing by wide margins and not being able to put hitters away quickly.
Still, he put up a solid start, only being beaten by one massive inning of offensive outburst from the Brewers, which included 3 home runs from the Milwaukee offense.
Gallen will be present during the Diamondbacks playoff run, should they make it in. They need him to be the pitcher he has showed he can be at his peak, but even when not on his game, Gallen can give his team a good shot at a win on any given night.
The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday at 4:10 P.M. Arizona Time. Make sure to stay locked in on all things Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI for further D-backs coverage as they make their playoff push to end the regular season.