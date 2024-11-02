Free Agency Leaves Huge Holes in Diamondbacks' Lineup
Recent options decisions and free agency have left a gaping hole in the Arizona Diamondbacks' offense. One Mike Hazen and his baseball operations group will need to be especially creative to fill them, whether it be internally, via free agency, or trades.
The latest round of options decisions were revealed by the Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro Friday afternoon. Joc Pederson has declined his option and will test free agency. Additionally the D-backs have picked up Merrill Kelly's option but declined their option on Scott McGough.
Thus the list of D-backs players entering free agency are now Christian Walker, Joc Pederson, Randal Grichuk, Josh Bell, Paul Sewald, Kevin Newman, and Scott McGough.
Players who had options exercised are Jordan Montgomery ($22.5M million player option), Eugenio Suarez ($15 million club option), and Merrill Kelly ($7 million club option).
The Diamondbacks owe buyouts to Pederson ($3M), Grichuk ($1.75M) and McGough ($750K). Note that option buyouts are paid within the 2024 calendar year, and go against the 2024 payroll and CBT budget. Thus, when we publish our payroll numbers, we do not include these buyouts in 2025 payroll figures.
One decision left to be revealed is whether or not the D-backs will make a one year qualifying offer to Walker. The amount this year is roughly $21 million. If Walker would accept that, he would stay with the D-backs for one more year.
That seems unlikely though, as he is dead set on testing free agency. If he rejects that offer, the D-backs would receive draft compensation. Meanwhile, the New York Yankees are in the market for a first baseman, having just declined their option on Anthony Rizzo.
The Diamondbacks now have huge holes to fill on offense. In 2024 Arizona led all of MLB with 5.47 runs per game. They ranked second behind only the Dodgers in OPS (.777) and were fifth in home runs with 211.
In 1,753 PA the five free agent hitters listed above combined for an .819 OPS, 69 homers, 244 RBI and 10.2 WAR. That's what the D-backs need to replace this offseason.
Internal replacements include players such as Pavin Smith, whose 2024 season was reviewed by Aaron Hughes. Prospect Jordan Lawlar could see time at third base or even second base, should the D-backs move Eugenio Suarez over to first base or use Ketel Marte more frequently at DH.
The Diamondbacks could still be trying to bring one or more of the above free agents back for 2025. We estimate the team has approximately $28 million they can invest in free agents before they would reach the same spending level the ended up at in 2024. The current payroll commitment looks to be roughly $144 million, and they spent $172 million in 2024.
Just bringing Walker back on a multi-year deal would tie up over $20 million of that amount. Pederson is looking for a multi-year deal with an average annual that would equal or exceed the $14 million option he just turned down. Grichuk just declined a $6 million option.
As can be seen by these numbers, it's a very tight budget. Additionally, Hazen indicated that adding to the bullpen was one of his priorities. Of course it's always possible the team could increase payroll once again, even above 2024's franchise record amount.
But without receiving the playoff revenue windfall they enjoyed from the run to the World Series in 2023, that would represent a truly unprecedented level of commitment from ownerhsip.
One way the team could free up some money would be if they could trade Jordan Montgomery. While it's extremely unlikely that any team would absorb all of his $22.5 million, it's not unreasonable to assume that the D-backs could move him by absorbing half that amount.
In the coming days, Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI will be conducting deeper dives into the free agent and trade market, examining all the options that might be available to the D-backs.