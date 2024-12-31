One D-backs Trade Target From Each MLB Team: National League
The Arizona Diamondbacks still have a long offseason ahead. They kicked things off with a bang, trading for Josh Naylor, and signing star pitcher Corbin Burnes to a franchise record deal.
Now the D-backs will turn back to the market to fill their remaining holes. We took a look at what is left to be done HERE.
Nearly every team in baseball has something to offer in a deal. As an exercise, here is one potential Diamondbacks trade target from every National League team.
Atlanta Braves - Pierce Johnson - Reliever
Johnson is coming off back-to-back strong stints with the Braves. He is a back-end reliever who relies heavily on his curveball.
In 2023 after being dealt to Atlanta from the Rockies he found himself, pitching 23.2 innings with a 0.76 ERA. Johnson followed this up with another solid year in 2024 putting up a 3.67 ERA and a slightly better 3.61 FIP.
Johnson would help to round out a Diamondbacks bullpen, which has quite a lot of upside but struggled mightily in 2024. His presence would bring depth, something the current rendition of the relief core lacks. He also comes with control through the 2026 season at only $7 million annually.
Philladelphia Phillies - Alec Bohm - Third Baseman
Bohm has been the subject of many trade discussions this winter. The Diamondbacks aren't a clear fit, with Eugenio Suarez already set to man the hot corner, but a trade for the 28-year-old infielder could still make some sense.
The young right handed slugger is coming off a career best season, hitting 15 home runs and tallying a 115 wRc+. His defense also improved, with a 4 FRV in 2024 compared to a -4 FRV in 2023. The D-backs could consider moving him or Eugenio Suarez to first base, sliding Josh Naylor into a DH position.
While this trade dosen't neccessarily line up for either team at this point in the offseason, Bohm could still be a target down the line.
Washington Nationals - Derek Law - Reliever
Derek Law is a veteran reliever coming off his first season with the Nationals. Entering his 9th season in the big leagues at age 34, he projects to be Washington's closer according to Fangraphs. He could, however, benefit the Diamondbacks in a different relief role.
Arizona needs to deepen their bullpen by adding a closer as well as potentially fortifying the middle relief core. Law, in 2024 pitched 90 innings at a great 2.60 ERA. His ERA+ at 155 shows his dominance, but with only 7.6 strikeouts per 9 innings there are some signs that could keep him out of a deeper bullpen role.
The Nationals, as another young and developing team in the National League, could benefit from trading a veteran reliever in his final contract year to bolster their young talent.
New York Mets - Sean Reid-Foley - Reliever
The Mets aren't a great trade fit with the Diamondbacks. As another Wild-Card contender they are likely unwilling to part with major league assets that the D-backs need.
Reid-Foley was dominant across 21.2 innings in 2024, posting a 1.66 ERA. He has never posted a full season at the major league level but has put up solid peripheral numbers across a small sample.
The D-backs are seeking bullpen help and Reid-Foley would theoretically deepen their relief core.
Miami Marlins - Otto Lopez - 2B/Utility
The Marlins have largely been picked clean of their major league assets in recent years. While they do have some up and coming players which might pique General Manager's interests, its doubtful Miami will want to move these without a big return.
One player who might still be available is second baseman Otto Lopez. While the Diamondbacks are quite set on their second base situation, Lopez can play most positions around the diamond. Kevin Newman, the D-backs' last utility man has already moved on to the Angels, so Arizona will need to turn elsewhere.
Lopez hasn't put up great offensive numbers, with a 91 wRc+ in 2024, and hits for very little power. His elite value comes on defense and on the basepaths. Lopez ranks in the 93rd percentile with 11 FRV and comes in the 86th percentile in sprint speed. These are assets the D-backs treasure.
Chicago Cubs - Tyson Miller - Reliever
Miller had a career defining year in 2024. He started out with the Mariners where he put up a 3.09 ERA in 11.2 IP before being traded to the north side of Chicago. There he threw 50.1 innings at a 2.15 ERA, striking out with a 187 ERA+.
The righty reliever is still unproven, with 2024 being his first extended taste of the majors. Still, what he showed has promise and even backend potential. With plenty of control remaining on his contract the Cubs are probably inclined to hold on to Miller.
St. Louis Cardinals - Ryan Helsley - Closer
A fit that has found itself in many trade proposals and offseason rumors is a potential Ryan Helsley to the Diamondbacks deal. While the Cardinals willingness to move the elite closer has been conflicting, with recent reports indicating a desire to retain him, the fit is undeniable.
Helsley is in the final year of his contract and had another stellar season in 2024. This is not unusual for the flamethrowing righty as he has now stacked three consecutive seasons with a 180 ERA+ or higher.
In 2024 he lead MLB with 49 saves, something the Diamondbacks desperately need. Arizona's bullpen, while filled with potential, requires a stabilizing force. Helsley could do percisely that, but at a very steep price.
Milwaukee Brewers - Rhys Hoskins - 1B/DH
The longtime Phillies first baseman spent 2024 with the Brewers where he had a down season. Only one year removed from a torn ACL he played 131 games, splitting time between DH and first base.
The Diamondbacks could use Hoskins as a right handed DH, not only helping to balance the lineup, but adding more power to a group which is losing Christian Walker, Joc Pederson, and potentially Randal Grichuk.
Hoskins belted 26 home runs in 2024, his third straight season of hitting more than 25 long balls. While his over-the-fence power remained intact, his other hitting stats suffered with Milwaukee. A .214 batting average with a .419 slugging percentage was a strong motivation for Hoskins to pick up his $18 million player option, which likely prices Arizona out.
Cincinnati Reds - Spencer Steer - 1B/Utility
Steer is a powerful utility man for the Reds. His 20 home run power, coupled with great base running ability, makes him an attractive target at the utility position.
His righthanded bat would also mesh well with the Diamondbacks' lineup, creating more balance. Steer is coming off a season where he only put up a 96 wRc+. His .225 batting average fell nearly .050 points from the year prior, and his slugging took a 60 point hit as well.
The utility man had a breakout season in 2023, racking up a 117 wRc+, leading to a 1.9 WAR season. While there have been trade rumors attatched to Steer's name, it is unlikely the Reds would be willing to deal him with so much control still attatched to him.
Pittsburgh Pirates - Isiah Kiner-Falefa - Utility
Kiner-Falefa, one of the most renowned utility men in the leaue, is coming off a season defined by two halves. He was excellent with the Blue Jays, putting up a 116 OPS+ north of the border, and putting up 3.2 WAR in just 82 games with the club.
He was then delt to the Pirates where he struggled mightily. His OPS+ fell to 63, dropping him to a 92 OPS+ on the season. His defense remained solid, with a 3 FRV in 2024, but the Pirates remain on the hook for $6.283 million in 2025.
The Diamondbacks, in need of a utility man, could aid the Pirates with some salary relief in exchange for Kiner-Falefa, who is a strong bounceback candidate.
San Diego Padres - Jason Adam - Reliever
Inter-division trades are never easy, let alone when discussing players with as much value as Jason Adam. Acquired at last years trade deadline, Adam pitched excellently between the Padres and Rays in 2024. In 26.2 IP he posted a 1.01 ERA for San Diego, and would make for a perfect fit in Arizona.
His 9.90 K/9 was solid, and his 2.81 BB/9 was dominant. Adam did however put up a 3.03 FIP suggesting the possibility for regression in his game.
A trade here certainly wouldn't come cheap. Not only would the Padres need to be convinced to let go of a dominant reliever who is under control through 2026, but they would need to send him to one of their biggest division rivals and threats in the Wild Card picture.
It is safe to say that Adam, and his 208 ERA+ in 2024 likely won't be headed to the desert anytime soon.
Los Angeles Dodgers - Evan Phillips - Reliever/Closer
The former Dodgers closer seems to find himself nestled in the middle of the L.A. relief core now after a 3.62 ERA in 2024. Phillips had previously put up two incredible seasons for the Dodgers, posting 60 innings or more in 2022 and 2023, with a 2 ERA or below in both seasons.
In 2024 Phillips pitched in 61 games, collecting 18 saves. His ERA+ still sat at an above average 107, but took a strong dip from 2023's 210 mark, or even 2022's 353 ERA+.
Phillips would likely slot in either as the Diamondbacks closer or as a setup man for Arizona. Still under contract through 2026, he would be a big addition, but with a trade requiring a deal with the Dodgers, things look grim from the get-go.
Colorado Rockies - Victor Vodnik - Reliever
The Rockies are another franchise which dosen't bring a lot to the table in terms of trade capitol. Vodnik is one of the few acceptions on the roster which may be affordable for the Diamondbacks.
In 2024 the Rockies reliever put up a 4.28 ERA in the batter friendly Colorado. Here he displayed great stuff with some serious potential. His FIP was a bit better at 4.18 but some of his peripherals aren't too kind.
Vodnik only struck out 7.93 batters per 9 innings well below average, while walking 4.52 batters per 9. Pitching marks must be taken with a grain of salt in Colorado where the elevation and baseball environment aren't too kind to pitchers.
The Diamondbacks could theoretically swing a trade for Vodnik, but might risk overpaying for an in division deal with an uncertain prize.
San Fransisco Giants - Camilo Doval - Reliever
In 2023 a deal for the Giants former closer would have seemed far more unrealistic than it does today. 2024 was a rough year for Doval, from serious struggles, to multiple demotions and the loss of his closer role.
Earlier this winter and even during the trade deadline rumors swirled around a possible deal involving the young fireballer, however nothing came to pass. With the Diamondbacks' need for another back end arm, they could bank on a chance of scenery benefitting the young reliever.
Doval pitched to a 4.88 ERA in 2024, a far cry from his dominant 2.93 ERA in 2023. Still he collected 23 saves last season, proving that even with his struggles he could get the job done.
Arizona is one of the last places the Giants would ship Doval even if they were prepared to move off the young arm. The potential risk of having him return to form within he division is far to high for San Fransisco to gamble upon. The D-backs would haveto overwhelm the Giants with a trade package, something they wouldn't be prepared to do.