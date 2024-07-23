What Would Make Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen Sell at the Deadline?
The Arizona Diamondbacks came out of the All Star Break riding high, taking the first two games of a three game series with the Cubs. That moved them three games above .500 for the first time this year and had them tied for the second NL Wild Card position.
Two bad losses in a row, however, have dropped their record to 51-50. Now they're a game out of the NL Wild Card with three teams ahead of them for the last and final spot. Such is the nature of the tightly packed National League.
No team has been able to get on a run and pull away, and even teams that seemingly are dropping out of the race, declaring themselves sellers, such as the Cubs, suddenly win a couple of games to remain within striking distance. Even the Braves look like they might back up to the field, having sustained more injuries to key players the last few days.
What Would Make Arizona Sellers and What can they Sell?
While it may seem extreme to ask this question to some, it's a contingency that needs to be addressed. It's important to state that the Diamondbacks are not sellers now just because of two losses, but what happens if their losing streak extends to five or six games?
They have six more games between now and July 29th. Two more against the Royals, then three at home against the surging Pittsburgh Pirates. The first of a three-game series against the Nationals occurs on July 29th.
A five or six-game losing streak would likely move the D-backs from buyers to sellers, especially if there are four or five teams ahead of them for a playoff spot at the end of it. But that's a worst-case scenario. The far more likely scenario is they win at least two or three of their next six games and remain in a similar position that they're in now, which is tepid buyers or a team that just stands pat.
Nonetheless, should the Diamondbacks somehow flip to sellers they do have several intriguing players that could garner them a good return. Here are the top five trade targets on expiring contracts on the D-backs roster.
Christian Walker is at the very top of that list. The Gold Glove first baseman is a free agent at the end of this season. His combination of power, run production and run prevention make him one of the best first basemen in MLB. But the D-backs would consider moving Walker in the absolute worst-case scenario outlined above.
Jordan Montgomery has had a rough season, posting a 6.44 ERA. But teams are always in great need of starting pitching and some may be willing to overlook his high ERA and consider his longer term track record.
Montgomery will start on Tuesday night against the Royals and get in one more outing on the 29th, just prior to the deadline. Making $25 million this year, his player option for 2025 has already vested at $20 million and goes up with additional starts. If he looks sharp these next two outings, (but the D-backs lose anyway), Montgomery could be on the move.
Joc Pederson is having a good season for the D-backs, batting .273 with 13 homers and a .874 OPS. Making $9.5 million this year, he has a mutual option for $14 million in 2025 or a $3 million buyout. His contract status and level of production from the left side make him an attractive trade deadline target for many teams.
Paul Sewald is a free agent after 2024. He's earning $7.35 million in 2024. Sewald has a 3.09 ERA and 0.857 WHIP in 23.1 innings. Teams are always on the lookout for relief help. If the D-backs are sellers, Sewald could be on the move for the second straight trade deadline.
Randal Grichuk is a solid right-handed bench bat and right fielder who has a very affordable $1.5 million contract. He does have a mutual option for $6 million in 2025 that is unlikely to be exercised on the D-backs end. There is a 500K buyout. The return would not be high for Grichuk, but some teams would be interested. Note: An earlier version of of this article incorrectly stated Grichuk's option was a team option
Other players who are free agents, but likely don't have much if any trade value are infielder Kevin Newman, and relievers Miguel Castro, and Scott McGough.
Eugenio Suarez's contract is probably not movable without eating a large chunk of the money still owed. He is earning $11.29 million in 2024 with a $2 million buyout of his $15 million option for 2025. Any move here would be a strict salary dump for whatever the D-backs could save off the roughly $5.7 million outstanding owed to Suarez.
Merrill Kelly has a $7 million team option that the D-backs are likely to pick up, despite Kelly having missed all but four starts in 2024 due to a shoulder injury. Kelly is working his way back and could be ready to go by mid August, but the team is most likely to just hold on to him and exercise the 2025 option.