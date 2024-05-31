Who Will Take Zac Gallen's Rotation Spot?
Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen had to be removed from his start against the New York Mets just six pitches into the game Thursday night. He suffered what was later called a right hamstring strain.
Speaking after the game Gallen said this was worse than the first time around when he also came out of the game against the Mariners on April 26th for the same injury.
The severity or grade of the strain is not yet known. Gallen is headed back to Phoenix for further evaluation and will likely receive MRI imaging. But it seems almost certain he will be placed on the injured list and miss at least two weeks at a bare minimum.
The starting rotation is also missing Eduardo Rodriguez, who has yet to throw a pitch this season, and Merrill Kelly, who has been on the injured list since April 23rd. Both starters are battling shoulder injuries.
Rodriguez has begun a throwing program, but will not be ready within the next 15 days. Kelly was already transferred to the 60-day IL and is not eligible to return before June 22nd. He's yet to begin a throwing program.
The Diamondbacks are three games into a stretch of 13 games in 13 days. Their next off day is June 10th. They will need to fill Gallen's spot on Tuesday June 4th at home against the Giants, and again on Sunday, June 9th on the road against the Padres. In the best case scenario, Gallen will be able to return on June 15th against the White Sox having missed just two starts.
Assuming Gallen goes on the injured list later today, the team will first make a corresponding move to bring up a reliever. Then they'll need to make a second move prior to Tuesday to fill the rotation spot.
OPTIONS
The Diamondbacks have several options to choose from to fill those starts. One of those options could be to piece together some sort of bullpen game, or perhaps using an opener followed by a bulk pitcher. They've shown a willingness to be creative in this regard several times already this season.
Whether they choose to go the tradtional starter route, or go with the opener/bulk pitcher scenario, days of rest and availability are still a primary factor. Here then are the team's options as we see them.
Recall Tommy Henry
Henry was optioned to Reno April 30th after throwing four innings and giving up two runs to the Dodgers in a loss on April 29th. Ryne Nelson was recalled to retake his rotation spot on May 5th. For the year Henry has a 5.40 ERA in six starts, 28.1 innings and a 1-2 record.
Henry has thrown the ball well with the Reno Aces since being optioned. In five starts he's 3-1 with a 3.71 ERA. In 26.2 innings he has 30 strikeouts, but has walked 14. His most recent outing was Wednesday May 29th. If he were to start or pitch bulk innings on June 4th, it would be on five days rest. Henry is a known entity for the D-backs and is the most likely choice.
Recall Slade Cecconi
Cecconi was optioned to Reno on May 22nd. He last pitched on May 26th, throwing seven shutout innings and striking out nine against Oklahoma City. Accordingly he does not line up with a June 4th start, as that would be eight days rest.
It's always possible the team could decide to insert Cecconi into the rotation perhaps as early as Saturday or Sunday, and push the other starters back. But typically Torey Lovullo does not like to make that kind of move, especially with his veteran or more established starters.
Call up Cristian Mena to make his MLB Debut
Mena was acquired from the White Sox for Dominic Fletcher during the off season. He is a promising young starter who has pitched well in the supercharged offensive environment of the PCL. In 11 starts he has a 3.71 ERA. In 56 innings he has 59 strikeouts, has walked 27 and given up nine homers. His FIP (Fielding independent pitching) is a less than stellar 5.56 as a result of those walks and homers.
Mena seems like a long shot to get the call at this juncture. The team probably wants to see some more development from him. But he is getting very close, and if he does not get his chance this time around, it's likely coming soon.