Brandon Pfaadt Continues His Fight for a Rotation Spot
The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Diego Padres at Peoria Stadium. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. The game will be broadcast via radio on ESPN 620 and you can watch it free on MLB.TV.
The main story of the game today is how Brandon Pfaadt does as he's in a tough competition for the fifth spot in the starting rotation against Jordan Montgomery and Ryne Nelson.
Pfaadt is making his fourth appearance this Spring and his first since March 11. In that start he went three innings, allowing a run, striking out two, and getting the win.
In total across Spring, Pfaadt has struggled a bit. Over 6.1 innings, he has a 5.68 ERA thanks to four runs being given up, 10 hits, and only recording just six strikeouts.
The goal for Pfaadt today will be to get four up-downs and pitch to around 60 pitches. The bigger goal would be to get some swing-and-miss and re-establish zone command on the edges and not just in the heart of the plate. That's key to him getting out batters in multiple ways the way he needs to do in the regular season.
Obtaining more whiffs and soft-contact outs would go a long way towards him winning the fifth spot over a breakout starter carrying over from last year in Nelson.
Pitching behind Pfaadt, Kevin Ginkel, Bryce Jarvis, and Jeff Brigham are scheduled to appear among others.
Opposing the Diamondbacks is Kyle Hart, a 32-year-old pitcher who signed as a free agent this past winter after playing in Korea for multiple years. He's competing for one of the Padres' final rotation spots.
The left-hander has only made four appearances and three starts in MLB, all with the Boston Red Sox in 2020. However, he won the Korea Baseball Organization's version of the Cy Young last year.
Lineups
Both squads are sending out prominent players though the Padres lineup could be close to their Opening Day lineup. This will feature a matchup of brothers, with the Gurriel brothers each hitting as the DH Sunday afternoon.
Yuli Gurriel is competing for a roster spot and should he make it, it won't be the last time the two brothers face off against each other in 2025.
Garrett Hampson continues his push to win the utility player competition by playing in the outfield while Ildemaro Vargas and Jordan Lawlar each start and compete against him too.
Demetrio Crisantes gets a rare start with MLB regulars and will do his best to showcase himself to the Major League coaches.
Corbin Carroll is looking to stay hot at the plate as he's hit .375 over 24 at-bats with a double, three homers, and eight RBI. Meanwhile, Gabriel Moreno has been hitting rockets all over the field this Spring. He has a hit in four of his last five games.
Pavin Smith appears ready for the season as he's hitting .353 over his last 17 at-bats with two homers and two RBI. Lawlar has been hot at the plate too with hits in five of his last six games, including three doubles and a triple.