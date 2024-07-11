Brandon Pfaadt is Back on the Mound and Strives to Even Series
The Arizona Diamondbacks are coming off yet another thrilling win after they beat the Atlanta Braves 7-5 with big performances from Eugenio Suarez and Paul Sewald. Now, they seek to even up the series at two and close the season series against the Braves on a high note. Tonight's first pitch is at 6:40 PM, local AZ time.
The D-backs snapped a two-game losing streak and got their third win when down two or more runs at any point Wednesday night. Paul Sewald snapped a three-game blown save streak. Eugenio Suarez stayed hot with three RBI, a double, and a homer to the Cold Beer and Cheeseburgers patio.
Now, the Diamondbacks are 46-47 and 1.5 games behind the Mets and Padres who are tied for the third Wild Card spot in the National League. They are just 2.5 games back of the Cardinals who have the 2nd Wild Card spot.
In July, the Diamondbacks are 5-4 so far, but are 6-4 over their last ten games. Meanwhile, the Braves are 51-40 and hold the first Wild Card spot while being 4.5 games ahead of the Mets and Padres.
So far this year, the Braves are 5-1 against the D-backs. Last year the two teams were 3-3 against each other. Tonight, the D-backs could get their second win against Atlanta and end the season series winning two in a row.
Roster Moves
Before tonight's game, the D-backs announced a roster move. Starting pitcher Slade Cecconi was sent down after giving up three runs in four innings last night. He was optioned to Triple-A Reno. Replacing him on the active roster is right-handed reliever Miguel Castro.
Castro was activated off the 15-day Injured List. He was placed on the IL back on April 23rd with right shoulder inflammation. The D-backs could use a fresh arm in a tired bullpen that likely has multiple guys out for tonight's game.
Starting Pitchers
Brandon Pfaadt, RHP, 3-6, 4.19 ERA, 3.79 FIP, 100 Strikeouts in 107.1 Innings
Pfaadt will start on his scheduled day after leaving last Saturday's game early after a line drive hit his left ankle. While he was removed early due to the injury, it was just a contusion and he's able to make his start tonight.
Pfaadt has pitched better than his ERA suggests as evidenced by his FIP and being among the league leaders in strikeouts. Plus, he's limited homers to just 14 and has only 26 walks, filling up the strike zone. On the other hand, his ERA+ is just 97 while 100 is league average.
Over his last five starts, Pfaadt has pitched excellently. Over these five games, the team is 4-1 despite Pfaadt going 1-1. Over the 29 innings, he has allowed just 10 runs with 11 walks against 24 strikeouts. He has a 3.10 ERA over that span. He pitched at least six innings in every start except the premature exit on Saturday in which he lasted just 4.1 innings.
Pfaadt has strong platoon splits this year as he has decimated right-handed pitching but has struggled against left-handed hitters. Right-handers are hitting just .184 with a .588 OPS against him. However, lefties are hitting .308 with a .807 OPS.
Pfaadt has done far better at Chase Field than on the road. He's been a home ace for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Over eight starts and 49.1 innings, he has a 3.47 ERA with 19 earned runs, 11 walks, and 47 strikeouts.
Pfaadt faced the Braves once this year and gave up five runs over 5.2 innings with one walk and seven strikeouts back on April 6th.
Max Fried, LHP, 7-4, 3.18 ERA, 3.50 FIP, 88 Strikeouts in 102 Innings
Fried has been his typical strong self this season. The left-hander has pitched deep into games consistently with two complete games and a shutout this year.
Fried was shelled in his most recent start, giving up five runs and 11 hits over six innings against the Phillies. However, prior to that, he allowed just three runs over his prior 17.1 innings. Fried has pitched six innings or more 11 times this year out of 17 starts.
He faced the D-backs once this year and was shellacked for 10 hits, eight runs, seven earned, a walk, and just five strikeouts in 4.1 innings. However, the Braves wound up winning that game when Arizona's bullpen blew the lead.
Fried has dominated right-handed batters and allowed just a .191 average against them. However, lefties have hit him hard with a .358 batting average. Fried has a 2.90 ERA on the road, over 10 games and 59 innings.
Starting Lineups
The Braves are trotting the same lineup out for the third time in the last four games. The D-backs have quite a different lineup with it being a right-handed centric lineup against the tough left-handed Max Fried.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. sits again after DH'ing Tuesday night and sitting Sunday. Grichuk replaces him in left field and faces off against Fried. He's hitting .308 against Fried over 13 at-bats.
Ketel Marte has a homer and two RBI against Fried over 11 at-bats with a .364 average. Eugenio Suarez has three hits and a homer over nine at-bats.
Kevin Newman has five hits in his last five games. Gabriel Moreno returns to the lineup after sitting out last night with lower back discomfort. So far in July, Moreno is hitting .393 with a 1.076 OPS over the nine games. He has four walks to just three strikeouts in that span.
Jake McCarthy is hitting .391 against left-handed pitching this season. He's going to see more time against left-handed pitching if he keeps hitting for such a high average.