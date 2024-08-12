D-backs Anchor Brandon Pfaadt on Mound to Start Rockies Series
The Arizona Diamondbacks are fresh off a thrilling four-game series against the Phillies in which they won three of the four games. Tonight, they face the 5th-place NL West Colorado Rockies with first pitch at 6:40 PM.
The D-backs are 66-53, a season-high 13 games over .500 and just 3.5 games back off the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the NL West. They are tied with the San Diego Padres for the first NL Wild Card spot.
The D-backs are creating a decent cushion between them and the Atlanta Braves who hold the third NL Wild Card spot. They are now four games ahead of them. They're 4.5 games ahead of the New York Mets and 5.5 games ahead of the Giants and Cardinals. It's still quite close but the D-backs are building up a lead.
The D-backs have a three-game series against the Rockies before heading out on a long road trip across three cities and nine games against the Rays, Marlins, and Red Sox.
The D-backs starting rotation is finally healthy and just went through one complete turn for the first time all year, but Arizona's expected starting rotation is healthy with Jordan Montgomery, Brandon Pfaadt, Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, and Eduardo Rodriguez. Ryne Nelson will pitch out of the bullpen Wednesday if needed. If not, he'll start Friday in Tampa Bay.
Starting Pitchers
RHP Brandon Pfaadt, 6-6, 3.92 ERA, 3.56 FIP, 124 Strikeouts in 137.2 Innings
Pfaadt is back on the rubber and is striving to help the D-backs win their ninth consecutive series and put them on a four-game win streak. Pfaadt has been excellent lately since the beginning of July. He has fortified this rotation and pitched like a pitcher capable of becoming a team's ace.
Since July 1st, Pfaadt has made six starts and pitched to a 2.86 ERA and 2.46 FIP. Over those 34.2 innings, he has allowed 29 hits, 11 runs, three walks, and struck out 30. This includes a rough outing against the Pirates in which he allowed five runs over six innings. In the other five outings, he allowed a total of six runs.
Pfaadt's sweeper has been nearly unhittable this year which has led to a lot of strikeouts and weak contact. Opponents have hit just .183 against it with an expected slugging rate of .328. His command of his pitches has been excellent as well, walking just 1.9 batters per nine innings and limiting baserunners.
Pfaadt has been excellent against right-handed batters this year, limiting them to just a .183 batting average with a .547 OPS. However, he will have to do better against lefties as they've hit .292 against him this year.
Pfaadt has defended Chase Field well this year, pitching much better at home than on the road. At Chase Field this year, he has a 3.52 ERA over 61.1 innings with 11 walks and 55 strikeouts. The D-backs will look for him to keep that up tonight in another must-win game.
RHP Bradley Blalock, 0-0, 0.00 ERA in 1 Inning
Bradley Blalock was recalled today by the Colorado Rockies to start in place of Cal Quantrill who is being given a breather. Blalock has pitched just one inning this year, with the Milwaukee Brewers in which he walked one batter and allowed no runs.
The Rockies acquired Blalock in a trade on July 27th in which they sent Nick Mears to the Brewers. He's making the jump from Double-A to start today. Over two different teams in Double-A, he went 5-3 with a 4.36 ERA in 86.2 innings to go with 29 walks and 76 strikeouts.
He was even worse in the Rockies organization with a 6.17 ERA over 11.2 innings and two starts. He allowed 16 hits, nine runs, and struck out 12.
Starting Lineups
NL MVP candidate Ketel Marte is back in the lineup after missing Sunday's game with a left ankle contusion. He is set to continue his push for the MVP crown tonight. He's homered 11 times in his last 18 games.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is out of the lineup tonight as he rests his left hamstring tightness that popped up yesterday and forced him to be taken out of the game. There's no worry for an IL stint yet so it looks like he will rest for today at minimum. Manager Torey Lovullo said he is day to day but is likely to start tomorrow.
Jake McCarthy starts in place of Gurriel Jr. and will look to stay hot at the plate. He homered three times against the Phillies and is hitting .444 since July 27th and over 15 games. He has 24 hits, three triples, and three homers over that span.
Adrian Del Castillo gets the start at catcher for the second day in a row. He's gotten off to a fast start at the plate to start his career, going 7-12 with two doubles, a homer, and five RBI.
Joc Pederson has been yet another D-backs hitter that has been on fire at the plate. Since July 13th and over 18 games, Pederson has hit .367 with a 1.308 OPS including two doubles, a triple, six homers, 14 RBI, 10 walks, and just 11 strikeouts.
Corbin Carroll has been coming on strong lately posting a 154 wRC+ since the All-Star Break with 100 being league average. He's homered in two straight games and has nine homers and 23 RBI since July 2nd. Over that span of 33 games, he has a .862 OPS.