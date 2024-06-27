D-backs Defense Implosion, Poor Pitching, Leads to Blowout Loss
The Arizona Diamondbacks suffered another blowout loss to the Minnesota Twins, going down 13-6. It was yet another poor outing from a D-backs starter. This time it was Jordan Montgomery's turn to be knocked around.
The left-hander lasted just 2.2 innings, giving up eight runs, four earned, on nine hits. He issued a walk and struck out just one batter. Montgomery's record now stands at 6-5 with a 6.03 ERA.
It was a six-run second inning where the game unraveled for Montgomery and the Diamondbacks. After two singles started the inning, things got sloppy.
A missed double play opportunity by Ketel Marte, a catcher's interference by Jose Herrera, and a throwing error by Kevin Newman playing third base torpedoed any chance Montgomery had of getting out of the inning.
Torey Lovullo addressed the sloppy play on defense. "I think that took a little bit of starch out of [Montgomery's] game. He came out real clean. I thought that there was good stuff, he was landing his breaking ball, and then once the second inning happened he never quite got into a rhythm and I think he was battling a little bit of frustration."
It should be noted that Newman was making his first start at third base this season. He did play a little third base during spring training. Herrera was making just his second start behind the plate.
Lovullo made clear that he expects reserves to play solid defense and "Diamondbacks baseball" regardless. "We need these guys to step up," he said.
Montgomery didn't help his own cause, falling behind hitters and allowing hard contact throughout. He needed 38 pitches to finish the inning. A single and a triple started the third inning, with both scoring, closing out Montgomery's line.
Scott McGough relieved Montgomery and gave up a long three-run homer to Byron Buxton in the 4th inning as the Twins went up 11-0 at that point. McGough's ERA now stands at 7.33.
The D-backs fought back with four runs in the bottom of the fourth against Twins' starter David Festa. He was making his major league debut and began with three scoreless innings. Ketel Marte led off the fourth with his 17th homer. Five straight two-out singles followed, as the Diamondbacks showed signs of life.
Bryce Jarvis came on and surrendered two runs in the fifth however, pushing the Twins advantage back to 13-4. The D-backs scored two more runs, one in the 5th and and one in the 8th to get within 13-6, but could get no closer. Box Score.
Some late drama ensued when Jarvis hit two batters, Buxton and Carlos Correa. The Twins star shortstop was hit on the forearm or wrist and had to be removed the game in obvious pain. The Twins said he suffered a right wrist contusion. X-Rays were negative for a fracture and he's day-to-day.
Looking to protect his star second baseman, Lovullo pinch hit for Marte in the 7th with Blaze Alexander, and also for Christian Walker in the 8th with Tucker Barnhart. Alexander came up again in the 9th and unsurprisingly was drilled in the left thigh with a pitch from reliever Kody Funderburk.
Lovullo addressed the plunkings, and subesquent removals of Marte and Walker after the game. His comments in their entirety are presented below:
"I don't believe in taking a baseball and intentionally throwing at any hitter at any time. If we're getting beat around and hit around by a team that is doing what they're supposed to do, and we're hitting batters, I feel like that's one of the more cowardly acts that can take place. "
"I can assure you that Bryce Jarvis was not trying to throw at anybody. We do not have that reputation. But my senses were heightened, I was on alert, and I was protecting some of our athletes, yes I was."
The Diamondbacks now reach the exact halfway point of the season with a 39-42 record. They'll try to regroup over the weekend playing the Oakland A's. That three-game series starts Friday night at 6:40 P.M. Slade Cecconi will face left-hander JP Sears.
In one piece of good news, Zac Gallen's bullpen session went without incident, and Lovullo all but confirmed the Diamondbacks' ace will start on Saturday. He can't make an official announcement as there are related roster moves that need to be made.