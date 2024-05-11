D-backs Look to Get Back in Win Column vs Orioles
The Diamondbacks will look to shake off last night's tight 4-2 loss against the Orioles today behind right-hander Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 1:05 PM Arizona time. Last night's loss snapped a four-game win streak for Arizona, as they set out to begin a new streak this afternoon.
Baltimore continues to prove to be a tough opponent, as the AL West-leading Orioles improved their record to an impressive 25-12 last night. However, despite the loss, the D-backs were able to effectively control Baltimore's high-powered offense. Right-hander Brandon Pfaadt pitched a Quality Start despite not striking out a single batter, and the bullpen only allowed one run, helped in part by flamethrowing right-hander Justin Martinez' 1 2/3 scoreless innings. The D-backs did not throw any of their high-leverage relievers in last night's game, a good sign for their availability tonight, but it will be up to the offense to step up if the pitching can get the job done.
Today, it will be up to right-hander Ryne Nelson to take on the challenge of suppressing the Orioles' bats. Nelson has pitched to a somewhat unsightly 5.23 ERA in 2024, but has performed well enough to keep the D-backs alive in games for the most part as of late. His most recent outing might not have been the righty's sharpest, as he went five innings, allowing four runs against the Padres, but it was enough to get the win. Despite the high ERA, Nelson has only allowed eight runs in his four starts since being blown up by the Yankees in his season debut.
Nelson's only walked six batters in his six starts, but still lacks the ability to consistently put batters away. He's only struck out 16 hitters in 20 2/3 innings, but his command and control has looked to be improving. He'll have his hands full with a tough Orioles lineup today.
Orioles left-hander John Means has yet to allow an earned run. He's only pitched one game thus far in 2024, as he's been heavily beset by injuries in recent years. His season debut saw him go seven innings of three-hit shutout ball. His arsenal isn't the highest velocity, with a four-seam, changeup, slider and curve, but he was able to rack up eight strikeouts in his lone outing.
The D-backs will send an army of right-handed bats to the plate to combat the tough southpaw. Corbin Carroll remains the only left-hander in the lineup, as Ketel Marte takes the leadoff spot. Marte will DH and get the night off defensively. The star second-baseman homered in last night's game, his third in the last five games. He's hit safely in 11 straight games.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. recorded his first multi-hit game this month, and has built a three-game hit streak. The D-backs desperately need his bat to get hot, as the top-order left-fielder's average had dipped as low as .233 after a blazing hot opening week.
Randal Grichuk will hit fifth. The lefty specialist outfielder/DH has 22 home runs against Baltimore since 2018, the third most among all players.
Blaze Alexander will start at second base. The young infielder continues to struggle with the glove at the shortstop position, and will get some reps at second base, with veteran Kevin Newman getting the nod at shortstop.
The Orioles will walk out a similar lineup to yesterday's game, othe than the insertion of young outfielder Heston Kjerstad. There's little platooning to be had in this lineup, as Baltimore will walk out a heavy mix of right- and left-handed batters.
The D-backs have not won a game at Camden Yards since 2007, and will look to break that trend today.