D-backs Look to Win Their 5th Series in a Row Vs Nationals
The Arizona Diamondbacks are fresh off an exhilarating comeback victory over the Washington Nationals when they scored seven runs in the last three innings including five in the 9th to win 9-8. The first pitch tonight is at 6:40 PM local AZ time.
The D-backs needed the win yesterday with the Pirates and Mets winning and the Padres on an off-day. They are now 56-51 and just 0.5 games back of the Padres and Mets for the third and second NL Wild Card spot. They are just 1 game back of the Braves for the first Wild Card spot.
The D-backs are 7-3 over their last ten games. They've won each of their last four series and have won or tied 14 of their last 16 series. They have a +27 run differential.
The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired first baseman Josh Bell from the Miami Marlins for cash considerations, read more about it here.
The bigger news of the day was Christian Walker being placed on the 10-Day IL with a strained left oblique and Pavin Smith being recalled, likely to fill the active roster until first baseman Josh Bell is able to join the team.
The team made another trade, acquiring RHP Dylan Floro from the Washington Nationals and he will have to just walk across the stadium to join his new team. Floro has pitched 52.1 innings this year with a 2.06 ERA and 2.62 FIP with 40 strikeouts and 13 walks. His ERA+ is 192 with 100 league average.
Starting Pitchers
Ryne Nelson, RHP, 7-6, 4.85 ERA, 3.91 FIP, 70 Strikeouts in 98.1 Innings
Nelson, even with a tough start last week against the Royals, has been doing quite well in the month of July. Despite giving up four runs last start, Nelson still has a 2.97 ERA in July. That's over five games and 30.1 innings with six walks, 24 strikeouts, and 26 hits.
He has been locating his fastball at the top of the zone and edges and mixing in his cutter effectively while finally getting more swing-and-miss. This has led to an increased strikeout rate and weaker contact. Opponents are hitting just .234 with a .635 OPS over the last month.
This isn't to say that Nelson doesn't have any warts or struggles as four of these five starts have come on the road. He has struggled at Chase Field this year and in his lone start at Chase Field over the last month, he allowed three runs and five hits in seven innings.
Over the season, 42 innings and eight starts, he has a 6.21 ERA and has allowed 58 hits, 29 earned runs, and just 30 strikeouts. He will have to pitch like he did in July so far at Chase Field and begin to reverse that negative trend.
Patrick Corbin, LHP, 2-10, 5.26 ERA, 4.39 FIP, 86 Strikeouts in 118 Innings
Corbin's having another tough year as a starting pitcher for the Nationals. He leads the league in earned runs given up with 69 and has walked 39 batters. Plus, he has given up 15 home runs.
He has been better in July though over his four starts and 23 innings with a 4.30 ERA and 2.68 FIP. Over that span, he's given up just 21 hits, 11 runs, six walks, and 21 strikeouts. Opponents have hit just .241 with a .609 OPS. The D-backs will have their work cut out as Corbin is certainly still capable of excelling.
They saw that first hand on June 19th when Corbin pitched five innings and allowed just one run and three hits with three walks and seven strikeouts.
Right-handed bats are crushing Corbin this year to the tune of a .295 batting average and .836 OPS. Lefties are doing well too, hitting .267 and an OPS of .761.
Corbin has been worse on the road with a 5.52 ERA over 60.1 innings with an eye-popping 79 hits allowed, 17 walks, and just 41 strikeouts.
To achieve success, the D-backs have to avoid falling for his slider and wait for his four seamer, sinker, or changeup as those pitches have been crushed this season.
Starting Lineups
Eugenio Suarez takes over at the cleanup spot for Christian Walker with Walker on the IL. Since July 13th, Suarez is hitting .296 with an OPS of .954 and is slugging .614. He has two doubles and four homers to go with 10 RBI in that span.
Kevin Newman starts at first base against the left-handed Corbin. He had two hits, including a double and an RBI yesterday and will look to stay hot.
Ketel Marte will once again look to expand his lead on homers against left-handed pitching, he has 14, and is hitting .356 against lefties.