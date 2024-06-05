D-backs Offense Continues to Surge in 8-5 Victory Over Giants
The Diamondbacks offense had been in a dreadful slump, culminating in a stretch of six games in which they scored just nine runs. They rediscovered their attack in New York against the the Mets however and that's carried over to the first two games of a home series against the Giants.
Last night the D-backs rapped out 13 hits, with 10 singles and three doubles, to score an 8-5 victory over SanFrancisco. Blaze Alexander was in the DH spot and had three hits, including a hustle double with a head first slide into second base. He scored two runs and drove in one.
Gabriel Moreno, Kevin Newman and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. each had two RBI and Ketel Marte also had a three hit night. It was a balanced attack from the offense. Giants starter Kyle Harrison gave up eight hits and four runs, and reliever Luke Jackson surrendered four runs on four hits while recording just two outs. Box Score.
Over their last five games the D-backs have scored 36 runs, averaging 7.2 per game. They are batting .290 with 10 doubles, a triple, and nine homers in that span. The D-backs have also rediscovered their aggressive approach on the basepaths, taking extra bases and creating havoc.
Blake Walston had a rough night in his third major league outing. Struggling with his control from the outset, he walked four batters and hit two more. He battled however, and gave up just two hits and two runs in 4.1 innings. Walston threw 88 pitches, just 47 for strikes, repeatedly going to full counts. He kept his team in the game however and the offense was up to the task.
Five relievers combined to get 17 outs. Kevin Ginkel ended up getting the win going 1.1 innings. Justin Martinez, pitching with his parents in attendance after his father threw out the pitch, threw a scoreless inning,
Bryce Jarvis struggled with contol in the eighth inning however, walkng two batters and then giving up a three-run homer to Mike Yastrzemski to allow the Gians to close within three runs. That forced Paul Sewald to get up and get in the game. Sewald had a clean ninth, striking out two batters to record his 6th save.
Arizona goes for the sweep Wednesday afternoon behind Jordan Montgomery. The Giants counter with Jordan Hicks. Game time is 12:40 P.M.