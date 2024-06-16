D-backs Rout the White Sox 12-5 Behind Montgomery's Strong Outing
Jordan Montgomery continued his upward trend with five strong innings on Father's Day as the Arizona Diamondbacks routed the Chicago White Sox 12-5.
Christian Walker led a balanced attack with three hits including a homer, a double, and three RBI. Jake McCarthy had a triple, a walk, a stolen base and three RBI. Joc Pederson was on base four times, had a double, two RBI, and scored three runs.
The D-backs record is now 35-37 and they're just 0.5 games behind the Padres for the third National League Wild Card spot.
The offense jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead against White Sox rookie Drew Thorpe. Corbin Carroll walked, Ketel Marte singled, and Joc Pederson drove them both home with a double into the right field corner. Pederson was thrown out trying to stretch it to a triple, but Christian Walker followed with his 16th homer of the year.
Arizona tacked on another run in the third and then scored six more in the fourth inning, bringing 10 men to the plate. The inning included two singles, and a two-run double by Walker. It also included three walks, an error on catcher interference, as well as three wild pitches from Chad Kuhl who had come on in relief.
Montgomery meanwhile only gave up one unearned run in the third inning. Although in truth it was his own throwing error that resulted in a runner getting to second base and later scoring.
Montgomery kept the White Sox off balance with an astounding 18 Whiffs, including 10 off the change up and six from the curveball. After the game he said he felt he threw a lot of good four seamers to open up the effectiveness of the other pitches.
"I think they were just moving how they were supposed to, I wasn't yanking them. But I also had a little more room for error with how my fastballs were"
Montgomery's record goes to 5-4 and he lowered his ERA to 6.00.
It was a 12-2 ballgame heading into the top of the ninth. Unfortunately Joe Mantiply issued a two out walk and then a double and two singles to allow three runs. That forced Paul Sewald into the game to get the final out, which he did with a shallow fly to shortstop.
The D-backs will get on a plane for Washington D.C. Sunday night. Monday is an off day and then they start a three game series against the Washington Nationals. That game starts at 3:45 P.M. Arizona time.
There was one down note on an otherwise terrific day for the D-backs. Corbin Carroll had to be removed from the game after experiencing right ribcage soreness. He will stay behind in Phoenix and get an MRI but all indications after speaking with the player and his manager are that this is precautionary in nature.