D-backs Shut Out Brewers 5-0 as Kelly Leaves with Cramps Again
The Arizona Diamondbacks kept pace with the rest of the NL Wild Card contenders Saturday night by shutting out the Brewers 5-0. The Mets, Braves, and Padres all won as well, so there is no change in the standings. The D-backs still occupy the second Wild Card with a one game lead over the Mets and two games over the Braves with seven games left to play.
The game had numerous highlights for Arizona. As has so often been the case, the D-backs jumped out to an early lead in the first inning. Joc Pederson hit a two-run blast to right center, scoring Ketel Marte who had singled his way on.
Jose Herrera hit his first career home run to make it 3-0 in the fifth inning, getting an especially happy and warm reception in the dugout.
Hitting his first homer in 350 career plate appearances was a special moment for the well-liked Herrera. The hugs started with Ketel Marte before he even reached the dugout, and continued with every coach and player. He was even delayed getting to his sideline interview with Jody Jackson as all the bullpen pitchers and coaches wanted to give him hugs first.
Marte also hit a two-run blast in the ninth to provide the final two runs and the extra cushion the bullpen needed to close out the game. It was Marte's 34th homer of the year, and ninth in the ninth inning, which leads all of MLB.
Kelly meanwhile was having an excellent game too. Despite having to work through a 15 pitch at bat by Rhys Hoskins in the bottom of the first, he ultimately struck Hoskins out. He went on to pitch a scoreless inning, despite needing 22 pitches.
Kelly only needed 50 more pitches to navigate the next four innings however. He retired the side in order in the second inning thanks to Jake McCarthy's highlight reel catch on a sinking liner off the bat of Jake Bauers. He worked out of a two-on, two-out jam in the third and retired the side in order int he fourth and fifth.
With his pitch count just at 72 Kelly came out to warm up in the sixth, but was not able to continue pitching. After a long meeting on the mound with the training staff and Torey Lovullo, the manager took the ball. Kelly walked off the mound screaming into his glove in obvious frustration and anger.
The broadcast later announced he had a right calf cramp. But speaking to Jody Jackson after the game Lovullo said it was discomfort and soreness, and described it as "pre cramping."
Two starts ago Kelly was removed due to a left hamstring cramp. These types of issues have been a recurring for the veteran right-hander. Kelly also has had Thoracic Outlet Surgery in 2020, and missed a month last year with a clot in his leg.
Whether or not these cramping and soreness issues are related to the prior vascular issues is unknown. Lovullo said that Kelly was trying to push to stay in the game, but the manager made the decision to pull him.
Kelly's final line was 5 IP, 2 H, 0 BB, 6 K. His record went to 5-0 and his ERA drops to 3.71. While Lovullo attempted to make things seem precautionary in nature, there has to be concern. As well has Kelly has been pitching lately, the team needs him to not only secure their Postseason berth, but have a chance to advance should they get there.
Joe Mantiply pitched two excellent, scoreless innings in relief, followed by Kevin Ginkel for one and A.J. Puk to close it out the ninth.
The Diamondbacks secured the series victory, taking the first three games of the four game set. They'll go for the sweep on Sunday behind Jordan Montgomery. He'll be opposed by Frankie Montas for the Brewers. First pitch is at 11:10 a.m. Arizona time.