D-backs Will Try to Overcome Long Odds Vs. Phillies Behind Tommy Henry
The Arizona Diamondbacks, (38-38) face the Philadelphia Phillies (49-26) Saturday afternoon in game two of a three-game series. The D-backs took a first game nail biter 5-4 behind Jordan Montgomery, who was supported by three homers from Lourdes Gurriel Jr, Gabriel Moreno, and Joc Pederson.
That victory came at great cost however. As reported earlier this morning, Moreno has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left thumb. Gurriel was removed from yesterday's game with a sore left elbow. He is out of the lineup and day to day.
Lineups
Ketel Marte is back in at second base after a day off yesterday. Tucker Barnhart will take over the primary catcher duties during Moreno's absence. Jose Herrera was called up and will be the back up catcher.
It's notable that Kyle Schwarber is in at left field for the Phillies today. This will be just the second time this year he's played in the outfield. He's been the DH for 71 of the Phillies games.
Starting Pitching Matchup
Tommy Henry is 2-2 with a 6.23 ERA. The left-hander may be nearing the end of his run as a starting pitcher option for the Diamondbacks. He is only getting starts due to all the pitching injuries the team has suffered.
Henry has not been making the most of his opportunities and it will not get any easier today. He's made three previous starts against the Phillies and has an 8.79 ERA in 14.1 innings of work.
Zack Wheeler, 8-4, 2.84 ERA, is one of the best pitchers in MLB and has a history of being very tough on Arizona. In 11 career regular season starts he's 6-3 with a 2.96 ERA. Last year in the NLCS he started two games and relieved in another. He gave up just three runs in 14.2 innings (1.84 ERA), with 17 strikeouts.
Bullpens
Look for Justin Martinez and Bryce Jarvis to get significant innings if the game is close. If it's a blowout, then Scott McGough and Thyago Vieira will be called upon to help mop things up.
Phillies closer Jose Alvarado is well rested, having not pitched since Monday. Co-closer Jeff Hoffman has not pitched since Tuesday. So the Phillies are well positioned to shut down the D-backs offense with their best starter and two best relievers.
The pitching mismatches on paper do not get much bigger. Fortunately for Arizona, the games are not played on paper. They've won three straight at Citizens Bank Park, dating back to last year's championship series.