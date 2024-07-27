Diamondbacks' First Game of Homestand Holds Huge Playoff Implications
The Arizona Diamondbacks are finally coming home, but serious playoff implications are meeting them at the doorstep.
The D-backs will face the Pittsburgh Pirates tonight in the first game of a gauntlet between the two teams. The Pirates and Diamondbacks will face each other in 6 of their next 9 games, and sit only half a game apart from each other in the Wild Card standings.
While on the playoff front, both teams are currently on the outside looking in, they are only about a game away. This series of matchups between the clubs has a chance change both team's season long fortunes drastically. Tonight will set the tone for the series.
Pitching Matchup
Zac Gallen RHP, 3.64 ERA, 3.49 FIP in 81.2 IP
Gallen is coming off some bad outings since his return from the IL. His best since coming back was ironically his first start against the Oakland A's, but since then he has allowed 3 or more runs in 3 of 4 starts. His last outing showed some promise, not allowing a run against the Cubs in 5 innings.
His last start showed some different issues to his prior outings, however. Gallen walked a season-high 6 batters and struck out only 4. The walks didn't end up hurting him as much due to only allowing 3 hits, but the control was a serious concern.
It will be important to see an improvement in that command and control from the Diamondbacks Ace tonight as they look to take an important Game 1.
Luis Ortiz RHP, 2.57 ERA, 3.09 FIP in 73.2 IP
Ortiz is not a traditional starter. He has only started 4 of the 26 games he has appeared in but has a stellar ERA. Ortiz has pretty good peripherals with a 3.09 FIP, only .52 points higher than his ERA. He also has a solid .272 BABIP.
Ortiz is a strikeout machine, with a 7.21 K/9 to only a 2.57 BB/9. The Diamondbacks will need to figure out an approach that lets them generate base runners against Ortiz, and try to knock him out early. Even though he is not a traditional starter, Ortiz has gone at least 5.2 innings in his last 3 outings, showing he has the ability to keep up the length, but tonight will be without a doubt the most important start he has made this year.
Lineups
The Diamondbacks are rolling out a familiar lineup with a hot trio of Ketel Marte, Joc Pederson, and Christian Walker against the right-handed Ortiz. Marte in particular may be sad to leave Kansas City where he hit a home run in all 3 games of the series.
Also notably for the Diamondbacks, they are one of 4 teams in the MLB to have 4 players with 50+ RBIs this season (courtesy of @DbacksStatsInfo on X). Eugenio Suarez, Ketel Marte, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and Christian Walker are all in the lineup tonight and represent the Dbacks in that stat, alongside only the Orioles, Dodgers, and Phillies.
The Pirates will be without franchise cornerstone Bryan Reynolds, as he was placed on the bereavement list prior to the series. He will be out until at the soonest Sunday. Reynolds was also day-to-day with back spasms prior to being placed on bereavement. It will certainly be a loss for Pittsburgh, as they will sorely miss his 134 wRc+, and of course his person in the clubhouse.
In a corresponding move for the Pirates they called up Ji Hwan Bae. The 25 year old 2B/OF has a 39 wRc+ in 8 games this year, and in a larger sample last year of 111 games carried a 66 wRc+.
The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at 6:40 PM today at Chase Field.