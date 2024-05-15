Diamondbacks Look to Rebound Behind Brandon Pfaadt
The Diamondbacks set out for the rubber match against the Cincinnati Reds at home today. The series sits at an even 1-1 after a walk-off victory and a 6-2 loss in last night's contest. First pitch is at 12:40 PM Arizona time.
Young right-hander Brandon Pfaadt will start for the D-backs today. Pfaadt has recorded three straight Quality Starts despite running into substantial base traffic, but holds an astounding 0-3 record in games in which he has pitched a Quality Start this season.
He pitched a six-inning, three-run affair in his most recent start against the Baltimore Orioles, but somehow came out of the game without recording a single strikeout, just two rotations after punching out 11 batters over six innings against the Seattle Mariners.
Despite a 4.60 ERA, Pfaadt has pitched relatively well this season, conssitently keeping the D-backs alive in games. We haven't seen many purely dominant starts out of Pfaadt, but his development appears to be headed in a positive direction, as long as he can continue to limit the hard contact.
The right-hander has struggled, primarily in his first few MLB stints, with running into trouble the second and third time through the lineup. That has evened out relatively this season, as he's been able to go six or more innings in five of his eight starts.
In fact, he actually allows a higher batting average against (.261) the first time through than he does the second and third (.246 and .240 respectively). Arizona's bullpen should be relatively rested, since manager Torey Lovullo opted not to utilize his high-leverage relievers in yesterday's loss.
Across from Pfaadt is left-hander Andrew Abbott. Abbott has pitched well over eight starts, pitching to a 3.35 ERA with the ability to strike batters out. Abbott is only 24 years old, and features a medium-velocity fastball, with a changeup, curveball and sweeper to go along with it.
He doesn't rely heavily on ground balls, and he can certainly miss bats when needed, but he still profiles as more of a soft contact arm. He's a slow starter, with a 5.63 ERA the first time through the order, but locks it down to a sub 3.00 ERA in both the second and third time through.
The D-backs, who have a proclivity toward striking early in games, are in prime position to jump out to an early lead, although the later numbers aren't auspicious for offensive consistency in today's game.
Ketel Marte is back in the lineup after getting the day off yesterday. Lovullo noted that he wanted to give the switch-hitting Marte a day off and allow him to face a left-hander in today's game, rather than the right-hander Hunter Greene in last night's matchup. Marte is riding a 14-game hit streak, and his 2.7 bWAR is fourth among MLB players thus far.
Corbin Carroll will get a day off against the lefty. Although Carroll appeared to be breaking out in the last Reds series, he's slid back below the Mendoza line, and is 2 for his last 16. With Carroll out, Jake McCarthy will get the start in center field, with the lefty-killing Randal Grichuk starting in right.
Gabriel Moreno is back in the lineup, and Blaze Alexander will DH, as Arizona opts to keep his productive bat in the lineup without compromising defense. Kevin Newman, who is on a 6-for-7 tear, including a walk-off winner against his former squad, will start at shortstop.
The Reds, although stacking the lineup with left-handers against Cecconi in yesterday's game, will sprinkle in a variety of right and left-hand batters. Shortstop Elly De La Cruz will get the day off, as two lefties and a switch hitter populate the top of Cincinnati's order. Reds 2B Jonathan India was scratched with a migraine just prior to first pitch. Spencer Steer will slide over to second base, and Jacob Hurtubise will get the start in left field.