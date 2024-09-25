Diamondbacks Must Beat Giants or Risk Future Elimination
The Arizona Diamondbacks are on thin ice. They have lost their last three games and are only half a game up on the Atlanta Braves for the final Wild Card spot. They face the San Francisco Giants Wednesday night, with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m.
Things are tight and will only get tighter when the San Diego Padres come to town this weekend. To help secure their season, the D-backs must beat the Giants in this Wednesday's series finale.
It is also important to note that the Braves and Mets were scheduled to play two games against one another on Wednesday and Thursday. Those games have instead been rescheduled to be played in a doubleheader on Monday which will likely decide the entire fate of the NL Wild Card picture.
In Tuesday's ballgame, the Diamondbacks were shut out by Logan Webb and the Giants' bullpen. This has been part of an all-around offensive downturn the last two games, and part of an offensive drought since the middle of the finale against the Brewers.
This offensive issue would be more prominent had it not been for the D-backs pitching staff allowing eleven runs, and six runs in consecutive ballgames, failing to put the team in a position to win. In the series finale, Zac Gallen and the Diamondbacks' bullpen will need to put up a strong performance to keep the team ahead in the Wild Card race.
Starting Pitchers
Zac Gallen, RHP, 13-6, 3.74 ERA, 3.49 FIP in 142 IP
Zac Gallen is pitching more like himself these days. While his year has not gone quite as many fans had hoped, he is looking to get hot at the perfect time.
The D-backs have won each of his last 4 starts. The important thing he is doing is giving the team length while keeping them in the game throughout. Gallen has gone a minimum of 5 innings pitched in every start since August 17th and has totaled 21 IP in his last 4 starts, allowing 7 runs in that span.
Arizona needs Gallen to be on his game against the Giants, whom he has already faced and shut out through 6 innings this month. This time around the stakes will be higher for the D-backs' ace, but if he wants to prove that he can be the top-of-the-line starter that he has been, this is his biggest test.
Mason Black, RHP, 1-4, 5.88 ERA, 5.36 FIP in 33.2 IP
Mason Black is still an inexperienced arm coming up through the Giants' farm system. He has just over 33 MLB innings under his belt and is gathering his first big-league experience now.
Similarly to fellow rotation mate Hayden Birdsong, Black has struggled with length in his outings. He has averaged 4 innings per start and has never completed 6 innings in his MLB career.
The strikeout totals also just aren't there for the young Giants right-hander, averaging 3.5 K's per start, and about 1 walk per outing. With the Diamondbacks being one of the toughest offenses to face in the league, even with their current down stretch, Black will be in for a tough battle.
Lineups
The Diamondbacks are sending out their A lineup for a final push to the playoffs. Every game is live or die for Arizona right now, and manager Torey Lovullo is sending a message that these games need to be won.
Ketel Marte doubled in Tuesday night's game and was one of very few offensive threats in that matchup. Prior to that game he had hit a home run in three consecutive games started. He has been the Diamondbacks' MVP, and they need him to lead the offensive charge.
Geraldo Perdomo is coming off a tough night. He committed some costly errors, including one which opened up a high-scoring third inning for the Giants. His job is to create rallies from the bottom of the order and play solid defense at shortstop. Perdomo is a leader on the club and a cheerleader in the infield, and nobody takes his job more seriously than he does.
The Giants don't have much to lose, and their lineup is playing like it. They have a chance to all but eliminate a rival in this series finale, and the team surely wants to take advantage.
Make sure to stay tuned to all things Diamondbacks ON SI for your D-backs coverage as we follow along with the club's final playoff push.