Diamondbacks Open Crucial Series with Brewers
The Arizona Diamondbacks keep on winning. They are coming off their most recent sweep, a two game set against the Rangers, and are hoping to stay hot against the likely NL Central winners.
The Brewers are coming to town and the D-backs cannot afford to lose many games. They sit in the top Wild Card spot, 0.5 games up on the Padres for that position, and 2 games above the Mets who sit in the third and final spot.
Starting Pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP, 2-2, 5.83 ERA, 4.84 FIP in 29.1 IP
Eduardo Rodriguez is a crucial arm for the Diamondbacks' playoff hopes. He was signed during the offseason to a large multiyear deal and spent most of the year on the injured list. Still, he has the unique ability to wash that all away with an excellent run down the stretch and into the postseason.
It is not yet clear who will pitch for the D-backs should October come knocking, but a strong stretch of games from Rodriguez could earn him consideration.
Rodriguez's last three starts have been middling. He has not given great length but has always given the team a chance to win. His last start though was not particularly inspiring. He went only four innings pitched against the Astros, allowing five runs (four earned).
His return from injury is still relatively recent, and like with Merrill Kelly, things take time to come back. A big sign of improvement from Rodriguez today would be a return of his command. If he can keep runners off base, and limit the Milwaukee offense, the Diamondbacks will have a good chance to take this series opener.
Freddy Peralta, RHP, 10-8, 3.81 ERA, 4.29 FIP, in 158.1 IP
Freddy Peralta is the current ace of the Brewers. His numbers are solid, but probably not the type of frontline ace-caliber pitching that Brewers fans have grown used to.
Even still, he will be tough to beat. The righty does not walk many batters, with a 3.41 BB/9 and a very nice 10.17 K/9. The Diamondbacks are not a team that strikes out a lot, and will put up good at-bats, but Peralta's reputation of keeping free passes to a minimum should help him get through this game.
The D-backs have seen Peralta, facing him in the 2023 playoffs when they swept the Brewers in the Wild-Card series. There he allowed four runs in five innings, walking two batters.
In his last 5 starts, Peralta has kept opponents to three earned runs or fewer, but he is facing an offense in Arizona that has reached another level. They now lead all of MLB in both OBP and slugging, and are the leader in runs scored.
Lineups
Eugenio Suarez has been one of the biggest second-half difference makers in baseball. In his last 57 games, he is hitting .327 with 22 home runs. He has hit the most HRs of any major leaguer since July 7th, and after a horrific start to the year, is in line to reach 30 home runs with 100 RBIs, one of the best seasons of his career. His middle-of-the-order bat will be another big factor in this series against the Brewers.
Jackson Chourio for the Brewers is having a historic rookie campaign. Similar to Corbin Carroll in the dugout opposite to his, he is having a breakout season at an unbelievably young age. Chourio, on Thursday, became the youngest player in MLB history to reach a 20-20 season.
Also similarly to Carroll, Chourio signed a long-term extension with Milwaukee before the season began. It seems to look like an early steal for the Brewers.
Ketel Marte rejoins the infield fold, as he works his way back fully from his left ankle injury. How often he plays second base down the stretch will be something to monitor, but as of now, manager Torey Lovullo has given Marte the green light, which is especially good for the Diamondbacks after his breakout performance in game two of the Rangers series.
The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Miluwaukee Brewers at Chase Field at 6:40 p.m. Make sure to stay locked into Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI for all coverage of the team and any breaking news.