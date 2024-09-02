Diamondbacks Search for Split with Dodgers in Series Finale
The Arizona Diamondbacks have a chance to earn a series split in the finale of a four game set against the Dodgers on Labor Day Monday. Thanks to Sunday's victory the season series is tied at 6-6. A win not only keeps things interesting in the division race, but could have tie-breaker implications down the road.
Starting Pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP, 2-0, 5.06 ERA, 4.21 FIP in 21.1 IP
The Diamondbacks have won every one of Rodriguez' starts in 2024, helping his 2-0 record. He has been consistent, and that is exactly what the team needs in the rotation right now. Rodriguez has only made 5 starts since returning from the injured list with a lat strain that sidelined him from most of the season.
Another understated part of Rodriguez' success since returning from injury is the consistency of his innings. He has thrown 5 or more innings in all 5 starts, and has kept opposing lineups to 3 or less runs in 4 of 5 outings.
The Diamondbacks managed to rout the Dodgers in a Game 3 victory Sunday by a score of 14-3, thus sparing most of their high leverage arms. A solid start, keeping Arizona in a position to win is all they need in this game, with any potential shot at the division, and a buffer in the Wild Card at stake.
Jack Flaherty, RHP, 10-6, 3.07 ERA, 3.39 FIP in 135 IP
The Diamondbacks have faced Flaherty earlier this season, before he was dealt to the Dodgers at the trade deadline. He pitched at Chase Field with the Tigers, part of a disagreement between the two teams which got quite heated. Read about Flaherty's previous incident HERE.
In his previous start against Arizona, the Dodgers right hander went 6 innings, allowing 2 runs on 5 hits. The Diamondbacks will need to create more offense if they want to take the series finale. Flaherty has been consistent, throwing to a 3.07 ERA, with some slight luck splitting the difference with a still excellent 3.39 FIP.
Flaherty has been more vulnerable since his trade to L.A., with three of his last four starts seeing him allow three or more runs to opposing lineups. Like Rodriguez, Flaherty gives his team length, going at least 5 innings pitched in every start this season.
Lineups
The Diamondbacks are without Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who exited Sunday's ballgame with left calf tightness. He was being examined Monday morning, and as of this writing has not yet had imaging on the area. For now Gurriel has been designated as day to day according to D-backs manager Torey Lovullo.
In his place will be Pavin Smith, who bats 5th in Left Field. Smith, is always good for a professional at bat, walking a solid 9.4% of the time. He has also upped his game offensively, with a 104 wRC+ in limited playing time in 2024.
Most of the Dodgers "stars" were able to get some rest in Sunday's game, as it turned into a blowout rather quickly thanks to an eight run second inning. L.A. manager Dave Roberts pulled each of, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Teoscar Hernandez in the third inning. It was also a scheduled off day for Will Smith. L.A. will enter the game rested, and ready to go, as the Dodgers know what this series means for both teams.
Against a Right Handed starter, it seems that the Diamondbacks trio of Corbin Carroll, Jake McCarthy and Joc Pederson are becoming somewhat of a staple at the top of the lineup. This comes in part due to the absence of Ketel Marte and Christian Walker, but the performance is certainly there to back it up.
Carroll in particular is still riding s scorching hot streak, reaching a franchise record, 40 consecutive starts reaching base. It's an impressive milestone and shows just how much the young D-backs star is getting into the offensive mix once again.
The Diamondbacks take on the Dodgers at 1:10 PM Arizona time at Chase Field. Make sure to keep up to date on all things D-backs right here on Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI.