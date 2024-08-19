It's Brandon Pfaadt Day in Miami as D-backs Take on Marlins
The Arizona Diamondbacks (69-55) are in Miami (46-78) to play the Marlins at loanDepot Park Monday evening, first pitch is 3:40 P.M. Arizona Time. The D-backs were swept over the weekend in Tampa Bay while the Marlins lost two of three to the Mets.
Arizona will be without their All Star second baseman Ketel Marte for a while, as he was just placed on the 10-Day IL with a sprained left ankle. Pavin Smith was called up as the corresponding move and is in the lineup. You can read more about Marte's injury HERE and HERE
LINEUPS
In 68 plate appearances with the D-backs this year Smith is batting .270 on 17 for 63 hittings, including five doubles and three homers. He's a career .242/.319/.386 hitter, with a 93 OPS+. The 28 year old Smith has hit .318 with 13 homers and a .996 OPS in 62 games for the Triple-A Reno Aces
Joc Pederson and Corbin Carroll have been the two hottest D-backs hitters over the last week. Pederson is 4-11 with four RBI and three walks. Expect him to get more at bats this series with the Marlins running out three right-hand starters.
Carroll is 6-23, .270 with a triple, two homers and five RBI in his last six games. Carroll has experienced a power surge, smashing 10 homers in his last 100 at bats dating back to July 13th.
The Marlins have only scored 16 runs in their last five games, but they are a better hitting team at home. Jake Burger is 5-19, .263 with two homers in that span. He has been the leading power source for the Marlins this year, blasting 24 homers. Jonah Bride is 5-17 .294, with four walks and a homer. Xavier Edwards is also 5-17 and has five walks.
Pitching Matchups
Brandon Pfaadt (7-6, 3.98 ERA) will face Adam Oller, who is making his first start of the year. Oller was picked up off waivers from the Guardians in July. He last pitched in the majors for the A's in 2023. At that time he was throwing a 93.7 MPH four seamer and a slurve.
Pfaadt threw seven innings, giving up four runs while striking out 11 Rockies during his last start. He has become the most reliable Diamondbacks starter this year from the beginning of the season until now.
The only game he didn't go at least five innings was when he was hit on the foot by a come backer against San Diego on July 6th. He's gone at least five innings in all of his other 23 starts.
It hasn't always been pristine for Pfaadt lately as he's been prone to one bad inning per game. In his last four starts, 24.1 innings he has a 5.18 ERA. There may be some bad luck associated with that however as his FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching) is 3.04 during that span.
Don't be surprised if Paul Sewald gets a save opportunity should the need arise in this game. Justin Martinez faced eight batters, throwing 20 pitches while taking the loss in his second inning of work in an 12 inning loss to the Rays.