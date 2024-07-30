Jordan Montgomery Strives to Get the D-backs Back in Win Column
The Arizona Diamondbacks once again have a critical must-win series, only this time against the youthful Washington Nationals. The first pitch is at 6:40 p.m. local Arizona time and features a battle of left-handed starters.
The Arizona Diamondbacks lost a heart-breaking game Sunday afternoon to the Pirates after the latest Paul Sewald blown save and Justin Martinez's struggles in the 10th inning leading to four runs being scored. The team tried its best to come back and scored three runs but fell just shy.
The D-backs are 55-51 and sit just 0.5 games back of the New York Mets for the third NL Wild Card spot. They are a game back of the Padres for the second spot and 2.5 games back of the Braves for the first spot.
They have a substantial +26 run differential and are 6-4 in their last ten games. Plus, they have won their last four series and won or split their last eight series, a remarkable span. In fact, they've won or split 14 of their last 16 series.
The Nationals have indicated that they are now sellers at the MLB Trade Deadline which closes at 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon local Arizona time. They are 50-55 and 6.5 games back of a Wild Card spot. However, they did just take two of three against the tough St. Louis Cardinals.
The Nationals are 5-5 in their last ten games and -35 in their run differential. The D-backs took two of three in Washington DC this past June and will push to do the same here as they need to win every series they can.
The Arizona Diamondbacks did make a roster move before the game as they recalled reliever Slade Cecconi and optioned starter Yilber Diaz to provide bullpen coverage.
Starting Pitchers
LHP Jordan Montgomery, 7-5, 6.11 ERA, 4.31 FIP, 47 Strikeouts in 70.2 Innings
Montgomery is making just his second start since returning from the Injured List. He excelled in his first start against the Kansas City Royals early last week, going five innings and allowing weak contact, three hits, one run, one walk, and two strikeouts while picking up the win.
The D-backs are 9-5 in games that Montgomery starts. Montgomery has pitched better than his ERA indicates as his FIP is nearly two runs lower, and 27 of his 48 earned runs allowed have come in just four of his 14 starts.
Montgomery has fared far better against left-handed batters than right-handers. Lefties are hitting just .217 with an OPS of .548. However, righties are hitting .329 with an OPS of .911.
It will be interesting to see how Montgomery fares at Chase Field as he has struggled mightily all year there. In his eight games and 35.2 innings, he has a disastrous 7.82 ERA and has given up 54 hits, 16 walks, and 27 strikeouts.
However, in wins, he's been excellent. If the team is to win today, Montgomery will have to pitch well, which he has in his seven wins with a 2.43 ERA in those 40.2 innings.
LHP Mitchell Parker, 5-6, 4.34 ERA, 4.01 FIP, 81 Strikeouts in 95.1 Innings
Parker started the season off excellent with an ERA of 3.32 as recent as July 1st. However, since July 1st, he has struggled mightily. Over his last four starts and 16.2 innings, he has a 9.18 ERA and 5.97 FIP with 21 hits, 18 runs, six walks, and 18 strikeouts. Three times, he gave up five or more runs.
Parker has rather interesting reverse splits as he has dominated right-handed bats but struggled against lefties. Right-handers are hitting just .228, but are slugging .407 with a .689 OPS. Lefites are hitting for a much higher average at .294, but have a .723 OPS.
Parker has struggled more on the road than at home. He has a 4.91 ERA over 47.2 innings with 49 hits, 26 earned runs, 18 walks, and 41 strikeouts.
Mitchell Parker throws four different pitches, a four seamer, curveball, split finger, and slider. The four seamer has been hit the hardest for an average of .260 and slugged at .418. His split finger is his best pitch and has been hit at an average of .206 and slugged just .368.
Starting Lineups
Jake McCarthy gets the start over Corbin Carroll in right field and it should come as no surprise as McCarthy has been quite good against lefties. This is his third start in a row and just on Saturday, he went 5-for-5. Against lefties, he has hit .371 with an .878 OPS.
Torey Lovullo made clear going with McCarthy over Carroll tonight was a matchups based decision, and nothing to do with hunting for days off.
Ketel Marte will look to add to his MLB-leading homer total off of lefties as he has already hit 14 of them plus has 33 RBI and nine doubles to go with an average of .352 and an OPS of 1.116.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is back in the lineup after a day off. He's hitting .331 against left-handed pitchers. Randal Grichuk starts at DH and is hitting .289 with an OPS of .760 against left-handers.
Christian Walker will look to get back on track as he has slumped since July 4th. Over his last 19 games, he's hitting just .183 with a .568 OPS and only two doubles and a homer. He has walked 12 times to his 24 strikeouts. The D-backs need to get Walker's bat going.