Ketel Marte and Joc Pederson Out of D-backs Lineup Sunday
Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified Taj Bradley as the bulk pitcher for Tampa Bay. That has been corrected to show Tyler Alexander as the expected bulk pitcher.
The Arizona Diamondbacks came into Tampa Bay riding a six game win streak and having won nine straight series dating back to July 12th. That all came screeching to a halt with a walkoff loss on Friday night and a 6-1 drubbing Saturday at the hands of the Rays.
Sunday morning at 10:40 A.M. MST, 1:40 P.M. EST they'll attempt to salvage the series finale with Merrill Kelly on the mound. This will be Kelly's second start since coming off the injured list due to a shoulder strain.
Pitching Matchup
In his previous outing Kelly threw five innings, giving up two runs against the Phillies in a 12-5 D-backs victory. He threw 85 pitches in that outing, and should have the green light to go up to 95 pitches Sunday.
The Rays will start out with Drew Rasmussen as the opener, in front of expected bulk pitcher left-hander Tyler Alexander. Rasmussen was one of the best starters in the American League in 2022 and the first six weeks of 2023, going 15-9 with a 2.78 ERA in 36 starts.
An elbow injury required a season ending internal brace procedure of the ulnar collateral ligament in July of last year. Since returning on August 7th this season, he's worked out of the bullpen twice and once before been the opener for one inning. That didn't go well as he gave up three runs on four hits to the Orioles in the first inning of a 7-5 Rays loss on August 10th.
Alexander has pitched in 15 games this year for Tampa. In 71 innings, posting 5.20 ERA and a 4.95.
Lineups
The D-backs will take the field without MVP candidate Ketel Marte in the lineup. After missing three games due to a sprained ankle, Marte was in the lineup Saturday as the DH. He singled and drew a walk in five trips to the plate.
It's unknown as of this writing if Marte tweaked the ankle last night or if this is a scheduled day off to ease him back into everyday play coming off the injury.
The other notable absence is Joc Pederson. With the lefty Alexander expected to pitch most of the innings today, Randal Grichuk is in at DH. Pederson is celebrating 10 years service time today.
This story will be updated after we learn from Torey Lovullo the status of these two players.