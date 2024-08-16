Ketel Marte Still Out of the D-backs Lineup for Ryne Nelson's Start
The Arizona Diamondbacks face off against the Tampa Bay Rays Friday at 3:50 P.M. Arizona time. It's the first game of a three game series and nine game road trip that will also take them to Miami and Boston.
All-Star second baseman and prime MVP candidate Ketel Marte is still out of the lineup for Arizona. He's been nursing a sprained ankle and is day-to-day to according to Torey Lovullo on Wednesday. Blaze Alexander will get the start again at second base for the D-backs.
The D-backs lineup is still a potent force, even without Marte's bat. Every member of the lineup except Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Alexander have at least an .862 OPS or higher since August 2nd. Joc Pederson (1.158 OPS) and Jake McCarthy (1.140 OPS) have led the way.
Pitching Matchup
Ryne Nelson is starting for the D-backs in what could be his last start for a while. Torey Lovullo said the team will go with a six man rotation this turn through, starting with Nelson. But after that Lovullo is expected to revert to a five man rotation and send Nelson to the bullpen.
Nelson is 8-6 with a 4.51 ERA, but has arguably been the best pitcher on the staff for the last month and half. Since July 1st he's posted a 2.90 ERA with an even better 2.51 FIP in 50 innings pitched. Nelson has a struck out 49 batters while walking just 11, and given up two homers during this stretch.
But he's likely to lose his rotation spot to Jordan Montgomery who has a 5.70 ERA to go with a 4.40 FIP in his last five outings, 23 innings pitched. Montgomery was better in his most recent start however and Lovullo feels that Nelson will be able to adapt better to the bullpen than Montgomery.
Right-hander Ryan Pepiot (6-5, 3.92 ERA), was activated from the disabled list to make the start for Tampa Bay. He missed the last month with a knee infection. Pepiot was acquired during the off-season from the Dodgers in the Tyler Glasnow trade.
Pepiot is no stranger to the D-backs, as he's faced them four times in his career over the 2022-23 seasons. In 16.1 innings against Arizona he's allowed just four runs on eight hits and one homer. He's walked eight batters but struck out 17.
Pepiot throws a mid 90's four seamer, a changeup and a slider. The fastball is his best pitch, with a .149 BA against this year. He's always been stingy with hits in general, allowing just a career .195 average against. He does give up walks and homers from time to time however, so the D-backs need to be patient and wait for their pitch.
Bullpens
Both teams were off yesterday and should have fully gassed up bullpens. Justin Martinez (1.82 ERA in 52 IP) has gotten the last three save opportunities for Arizona, all of which he's converted successfully. He last pitched on Monday, easing what's been a somewhat heavy workload for the hard throwing reliever with electric stuff.
Pete Fairbanks has a 2.68 ERA and 23 saves with only two blown saves all year. He last pitched a scoreless ninth on Wednesday in a 2-1 Rays loss.