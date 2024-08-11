Merrill Kelly Set to Return in Series Finale against Phillies
The Arizona Diamondbacks are set to face the Phillies in a big series finale, and they are doing so while being joined by a familiar face.
Merrill Kelly went on the injured list on April 23rd with a right shoulder strain. Since then the D-backs have had some inconsistencies in the rotation, with only Brandon Pfaadt avoiding injury all year. Kelly will be a breath of fresh air, as every projected starting pitcher coming into 2024 for Arizona will finally be on the same active roster.
Prior to today's game, Kelly was activated from the injured list, with Scott McGough being optioned to AAA Reno, and Humberto Castellanos being DFA'd to clear a 40 man roster spot. More on that here.
Tonight the D-backs have a chance to continue an incredible stretch, having already secured the series split, and potentially able to win an 8th straight series at home with a victory today. This winning streak stretches back to a series split against Atlanta on July 11th.
Starting Pitchers
Merrill Kelly, RHP, 2-0, 2.19 ERA, 3.78 FIP in 24.2 IP
Kelly has been out for most of the season after a lengthy healing and rehab process. He joins Eduardo Rodriguez back in the Diamondbacks' rotation after E-Rod's debut earlier this week.
Last year Kelly had the best season of his career, putting up a 3.29 ERA in 177.2 IP, and was a force in the playoffs, including silencing the Texas Rangers in Game 2 of the World Series. The Phillies aren't a foreign opponent to Kelly either, with him facing them multiple times in the NLCS, including at Citizens Bank Park during the final winning stretch that would clinch the series.
In limited appearances, Kelly was dominant early this year but has long been hailed as the team's "mainstay," usually putting up the most consistent numbers, and will give the Diamondbacks a chance to take the series today.
Cristopher Sánchez, LHP, 8-7, 3.27 ERA, 2.77 FIP in 126.2 IP
Sanchez has been a force against left-handed hitters this year, with lefties having only a .553 OPS and .275 OBP on the year. He has been a fantastic arm in the Philly rotation, joining a strong group of Wheeler, Nola, and Suarez in one of the best rotations in MLB.
His last start was a strong showing of 6 IP allowing only 1 earned run against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, but Sanchez was coming off one of his worst starts of the year against Cleveland prior to his bounce-back outing. He went only 5.2 innings and allowed 6 runs against the Guardians in that start.
One potential chip in his armor that the Diamondbacks will need to take advantage of today is Sanchez's Home/Away splits, with the left-hander's ERA jumping from a 2.32 in Philadelphia to a startling 4.78 in away ballparks. His OPS+ against is also at 120 on the road.
Lineups
The Diamondbacks today will be without their MVP candidate in Ketel Marte, after he suffered an ankle injury in last night's game. According to Marte himself though he does not see himself being out long, and he expects to play on Monday. Manager Torey Lovullo also said that his concern on Marte's injury is "minimal" at this time.
In his place reliable utilityman Kevin Newman will slide into the lineup at second base, with shortstop Geraldo Perdomo taking over the leadoff position against the left-handed starter.
Randal Grichuk will start at DH against a lefty, and Adrian Del Castillo will get his third taste of Major League action.