Rays Walk Off D-backs 5-4 as Defense Collapses Late
The Diamondbacks had made just three errors since the All-Star break, two of those by pitchers. But it was defensive miscues and breakdowns that cost them in a 5-4 loss to the Ray on Friday night.
Ryan Thompson came in to protect a 2-1 lead in the eighth inning, but gave up three singles, a walk, and three runs, allowing the Rays to pull ahead 4-2. Josh Lowe's blooper into left field scored two runs when the ball bounced up and off Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s glove.
A throwing error on Lowe's steal attempt by Adrian Del Castillo was followed by a walk. Dylan Carlson, who had homered earlier homered, singled to drive in the fourth Rays run. While there was some bad luck in the inning, Thompson was not sharp with his location throughout.
Down to the their last strike in the top of the ninth, Corbin Carroll smashed a two-run homer to deep right field to tie it up at 4-4. The D-backs had a chance to go ahead when Jake McCarthy singled and stole second base. But Jose Caballero made a terrific diving stop on a low line to third off the bat of Randal Grichuk.
On to the ninth they went, with Justin Martinez on the mound. Overthrowing the ball, he issued a four pitch walk to the number nine hitter Jonny DeLuca. Two batters later Brandon Lowe singled into centerfield. McCarthy was unable to pick up the ball as DeLuca raced around third to score the winning and walk-off run.
Martinez ended up taking the loss. His record falls to 5-3, but his ERA actually dropped to 1.87 as the run in the inning was unearned.
Ryne Nelson made a statement on the mound for the second time in as many starts. The only blemish on his near pristine outing was a solo homer in the fifth inning by Dylan Carlson. Nelson was in command throughout his outing, getting ahead of hitters by throwing 18 of 24 first pitch strikes.
Once again Nelson went fastball heavy in the early going, and then shifted gradually towards his secondary stuff. By the time it was over he'd thrown an assortment of cutters, changeups, sliders, and curveballs. His final line was 6.1 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K, 1 HR, 94 pitches, 70 for strikes.
While he ended up with the no-decision Nelson pitched winning baseball. Over his last nine outings he's thrown 56 innings and posted a 2.73 ERA. Whether it's Nelson or Jordan Montgomery that stays in the rotation when the team reverts to a five-man rotation remains to be seen.
The D-backs offense was held in check by Rays starter Ryan Pepiot. He only allowed two unearned runs in the first and worked out of trouble in the 4th and 5th innings. The D-backs did not help their cause with two outs on the bases.
Gurriel was thrown out by 15 feet at home trying to score on a missed popup as two Rays infielders collided. Geraldo Perdomo was thrown out by four feet on a steal attempt erasing a baserunner in the fifth.
In total the D-backs made two errors plus one misplay, plus the two outs on base, all leading to an uncharacteristic sloppy loss. After the game an understandably unhappy Torey Lovullo spoke to Jody Jackson.
"We didn't play our typical game today. There's five or six identifiable things that we need to clean up."
The Arizona Diamondbacks fall to 69-54 and 2.5 games behind the Dodgers. They'll try to even the series tomorrow behind Zac Gallen. Left-hander Jeffrey Springs will start for Tampa Bay. First pitch is 1:10 p.m. Arizona time.