Zac Gallen Hopes to End D-backs' Skid vs Brewers
The Arizona Diamondbacks have allowed a seven-game cushion in the Wild Card race to deteriorate down to one game. A 15-8 loss on Saturday night at the hands of the Brewers dropped them to 82-66, and the D-backs will have to try to avoid a sweep on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m.
Jeff Banister is filling in as manager for the Diamondbbacks on Sunday. Per Steve Gilbert on X, Torey Lovullo is in California for the Celebration of Life for Billy Bean. He will be delivering the eulogy for his close friend.
They'll look to ace Zac Gallen, as the rest of their rotation continues to disintegrate. Brandon Pfaadt was lit up for eight runs in 1 2/3 innings, while Ryne Nelson was placed on the IL with shoulder inflammation.
Zac Gallen has been a bright spot of the rotation as of late, but it hasn't been easy. He's pitched to a solid 3.55 ERA on the season, backed by a 3.25 FIP. He's had some quite poor starts, sprinkled in with some dominant ones.
His last two outings have been inefficient, seeing high pitch counts through five and six innings respectively, but he's allowed just two total hits in his previous two starts while striking out 15 over 11 innings.
He has, however, walked six batters over those 11 innings - something that isn't seen very often from Gallen. As long as he can keep the traffic down, it can be effective, but the D-backs would like to see some extra length after an extremely short start by Pfaadt.
Across from Gallen is left-hander DL Hall. Hall has only made six starts this season and two relief appearances. He's put forward one brilliant seven-inning shutout, but has otherwise been more effective in relief, with a 4.01 ERA and 4.87 FIP for the year.
Hall throws a standard arsenal, with a 93 MPH four-seam, plus a changeup, curve and slider. The fastball is quite hittable, so the D-backs will have to look for the right location to tee off on, as he's put forward a -1 run value on the four-seam this season.
He strikes out just over nine batters per nine innnings, but has also walked 4.54 batters per nine as well. While he might be able to generate whiffs and deception, he's struggled a bit with control. The D-backs will benefit greatly from working counts and forcing Hall to come back over the plate
Lineups
Although the D-backs have struggled to win games against left-handers, they've still managed to hit them quite well. In Sunday night's game, they mustered 14 hits and eight runs, an impressive box score, although it ended up being merely the remnants of a massive deficit, as they went on to lose 15-8.
Ketel Marte will retake the leadoff spot against a left-hander. Marte began with an 0-for-11 skid upon his return from the IL, but now has four hits in his last three games. He was 0-for-2 on Saturday, but was pulled early along with some of the other D-backs starters as the deficit skyrocketed early.
Randal Grichuk was in the early lineup in the three hole, but was scratched due to lower body tightness, but is available off the bench according to Banister. Christian Walker will slide up, with Eugenio Suarez hitting cleanup behind him. Pavin Smith will take Grichuk's place in left field.
As of this writing, it is unknown as to why Grichuk was scratched, but Diamondbacks ON SI will continue to monitor the situation.
Roster Move
As first reported by Jack Sommers on X, The D-backs recalled left-hander Blake Walston from Triple-A Reno. In a corresponding move, deadline acquisition Dylan Floro was designated for assignment.
Floro had put together a brutal second half, after pitching to an exceptional 2.01 ERA with the Washington Nationals. However, that number ballooned to 3.80 in 15 appearances with the D-backs.
In those 15 appearances, he allowed 17 earned runs - a 9.37 ERA in that stretch. His tenure with the organization is likely all but over.
Blake Walston made three appearances for the D-backs this year, including two starts. He went less than five innings in all three outings, but never allowed more than two runs. He spent time on the Injured List with left elbow inflammation, and has pitched to a 4.85 ERA in Reno, though his last two starts have been solid.