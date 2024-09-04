Zac Gallen in Need of Rebound Start as D-backs face Giants
The Arizona Diamondbacks are 78-61, coming off a tight 8-7 victory against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Tuesday. Today, they can win the series with a victory. First pitch is at 6:45 p.m. Arizona time.
With the persistent Mets and Padres refusing to slump, the D-backs hold a slim 3.0 game lead in the Wild Card race, currently occupying the second slot. A series win at Oracle would provide good insurance in a time where every game is beginning to matter more.
So the D-backs will look to their ace, who is still seeking another ace-tier outing. Zac Gallen had another rough month in August, and was roughed up for five runs in five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers his last time out.
He has a 3.87 ERA on the year, with a lower 3.36 FIP behind it. Considering how many outings have appeared to go poorly for Gallen, he's actually been able to lock it down as games progress. Slow starts gave way to Gallen settling in and delivering some distance.
But the D-backs need another Quality Start. The rotation - outside of Ryne Nelson - has struggled to deliver those of late, and while there is something to be said for Gallen's resilience throughout his poorer starts, Arizona - simply put - needs length and run suppression.
If Gallen is to get right, he'll need high-level command of his fastball and curve, in a ballpark that can exaggerate extra-base hits.
There isn't as much of a home run threat, but Arizona's ace needs the sharpest possible command to look like his old self, and avoiding hard contact has been a struggle for Gallen, especially in San Francisco, where he has a 1-3 record with a 4.84 ERA in his career.
The Giants will send young right-hander Hayden Birdsong to the mound. The 23-year-old has only made 11 starts in 2024. and they haven't been exceptional. He's struggled to reach the sixth inning, has a 5.14 ERA and 4.52 FIP, and is coming off a rough outing, where he surrendered five earned runs over 3 2/3 innings.
He throws a 96 MPH fastball, a hard, high-80s slider and changeup, and a curveball that profiles as his best pitch by Baseball Savant's run value metric (+5).
Birdsong is a strikeout machine, racking up 60 in his mere 49 innings of work. He induces plenty of whiffs, but rarely gets batters to chase, and he has a tendency to be hit very hard.
The D-backs will have a favorable matchup on paper with the young righty, and they do fare much better against right-hand starters than they do southpaws. Patience will be the key, but there will certainly be plenty of hittable pitches from Birdsong.
Lineup
With a right-hander on the mound, the D-backs return to their more standard lineup, with the red-hot Corbin Carroll retaking the leadoff spot.
Carroll went 2-for-5 with a double in yesterday's contest, extending his on-base streak to 42 consecutive starts. He was paramount in ensuring the D-backs' victory, as two ninth-inning steals ended up becoming the winning run off the bat of Christian Walker.
Speaking of Walker, he'll get a day off immediately following his debut. It was to be expected, and explained by manager Torey Lovullo that the Gold Glove first baseman would not immediately enter into a full workload. In his stead, Josh Bell will hit cleanup and play first base.
Pavin Smith will play left field in place of Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Randal Grichuk had one of his best nights as a D-back on Tuesday, but, as is his platoon role, he will be available to pinch-hit off any left-hand relievers the Giants might go to.
To add two more left-handed bats, Jake McCarthy will make his return to the lineup, and Luis Guillorme will bring his veteran presence and highlight reel defense to second base, as Ketel Marte continues to inch closer to a return.