Zac Gallen Starts for Diamondbacks to Close Out the First Half
The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday afternoon at Chase Field for their final game before the All-Star Break. First pitch is 1:10 P.M. MST.
The D-backs are 49-47, one game out of a wild card spot, and seven games behind the Dodgers in the NL West Standings. They're 10-4 in their last 14 games. Torey Lovullo admitted it's almost a little disappointing to have to break at this juncture considering how well the team has been playing.
"This team is pushing hard right now, knowing that there is going to be a four day window to recharge... they've been very hungry, very prepared, and I think they've been emotionally investing a lot of their energy in these most recent games... I think these guys need to emotionally step away."
Pitching Matchups:
Zac Gallen, (6-5, 3.33 ERA, 3.22 FIP) will start for Arizona. This will be his fourth start since returning from hamstring injury on June 29th. The Diamondbacks were without their ace for a month due to the injury.
They made use of an off day back on July 1st to reset their rotation. This allowed for Gallen to get in an extra start before the break. Gallen himself pushed to get the extra start.
The last two outings have not gone particularly well for Gallen though. In 9.1 innings against the Dodgers and Braves he gave up eight runs, seven earned, on 11 hits, four walks, and eight strikeouts. Gallen has faced the Blue Jays once prior in his career, July 15th of last year. He gave up three runs in five innings, taking the loss.
Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi gets the ball for the Blue Jays. In 19 starts he's 4-8 with a 4.00 ERA, but a 3.58 FIP. He has 111 strikeouts in 101 innings against just 23 walks. He does allow a few extra long balls however, serving up 15 of them so far this season.
The 33 year old Kikuchi is in his sixth season in the major leagues. He originally came over from Japan for the 2019 season, signing with the Seattle Mariners. A free agent after this season, he has a career 36-45 record with a 4.61 ERA.
He throws a four-seam, slider, curveball, and changeup. The four-seamer comes in hot, averaging 95.6 MPH. It can be hit however as he's allowed a .292 BA and .552 slug on the pitch. His changeup is very tough for right hand batters, generating a 33% WHIFF rate and a .200 BA against. If right-hand hitters can lay off the change they hit him hard however.
Lineups
Some may question sitting Corbin Carroll today after a two-homer, six RBI night. But not only does Kikuchi have a strong platoon split, being very tough on left-hand batters, Carroll is batting just .193 with a .546 OPS against left-hand pitching.
Look for Carroll to come off the bench mid-game if the D-backs can force a right-hand reliever in for the Blue Jays. Jake McCarthy continues to confound the platoon splits, batting 19-50, .380 against left-hand pitchers this year.
Ketel Marte will DH ahead of the All-Star game, and Kevin Newman starts at second base. Much like the rest of his career, Newman has a much higher OPS against left-hand pitching this year (.750 compared to .688 against RHP).
Former Diamondback Daulton Varsho is 2-for-7 with a walk and two runs scored in the series, but both of his hits are triples. Spencer Horwitz is 3-for-7 with a double the previous two games. Vlad Guerrero Jr. has one hit in the series and was 0-4 last night with a strikeout.