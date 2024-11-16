Inside The Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks 2024 Player Review Links Hub

Below are links to each individual Arizona Diamondbacks player reviews from the 2024 season.

Sep 29, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third base Eugenio Suárez (28) celebrates with teammates after defeating the San Diego Padres at Chase Field.
The Arizona Diamondbacks fell just one game short of the postseason in 2024, just a year removed from their inspiring World Series run. Despite the ending, they improved their record, finishing 89-73, and boasted MLB's top scoring offense.

It might not have ended the way many expected, or hoped, but it was still a season full of compelling stories, and some incredible individual performances.

We here at Diamondbacks On SI have been chronicling each individual season of the many players who appeared for the Diamondbacks' major league club this season.

Below is a link to each individual article, organized in order of the aWAR, an average of FanGraphs and Baseball-Reference WAR calculations.

It took 51 players to get through the 2024 season; here are their stories:

9: OF Jake McCarthy: 2.4 aWAR

10: OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr: 2.1 aWAR

11: RHP Ryne Nelson: 1.9 aWAR

12: OF/DH Randal Grichuk: 1.9 aWAR

13: RHP Brandon Pfaadt: 1.8 aWAR

14: INF Kevin Newman: 1.8 aWAR

15: RHP Justin Martinez: 1.7 aWAR

16: LHP A.J. Puk: 1.2 aWAR

17: RHP Kevin Ginkel: 1.0 aWAR

18: RHP Ryan Thompson: 0.9 aWAR

19: LHP Joe Mantiply: 0.8 aWAR

20: RHP Merrill Kelly: 0.7 aWAR

21: OF/1B Pavin Smith: 0.7 aWAR

22: C Adrian Del Castillo: 0.3 aWAR (see prospect review)

23: 1B Josh Bell: 0.3 aWAR

24: RHP Paul Sewald: 0.3 aWAR

25: LHP Eduardo Rodríguez: 0.2 aWAR

26: INF Luis Guillorme: 0.2 aWAR

27: RHP Yilber Diaz: 0.2 aWAR (see prospect review)

28: RHP Bryce Jarvis: 0.1 aWAR

29: RHP Thyago Vieira: 0.1 aWAR

30: RHP Humberto Castellanos: 0.0 aWAR

31: LHP Kyle Nelson: 0.0 aWAR

32: OF Jorge Barrosa: 0.0 aWAR (see prospect review)

33: C Jose Herrera: 0.0 aWAR

34: INF Blaze Alexander: 0.0 aWAR

35: LHP Logan Allen: -0.1 aWAR

36: RHP Matt Bowman: -0.1 aWAR

37: C Tucker Barnhart: -0.1 aWAR

38: OF Alek Thomas: -0.1 aWAR

39: LHP Joe Jacques: -0.1 aWAR

40: RHP Miguel Castro: -0.1 aWAR

41: LHP Blake Walston: -0.1 aWAR (see prospect review)

42: LHP Andrew Saalfrank: -0.2 aWAR

43: RHP Cristian Mena: -0.2 aWAR (see prospect review)

44: RHP Luis Frías: -0.2 aWAR

45: LHP Jordan Montgomery: -0.4 aWAR

46: RHP Slade Cecconi: -0.5 aWAR

47: LHP Brandon Hughes: -0.5 aWAR

48: INF Jace Peterson: -0.5 aWAR

49: RHP Dylan Floro: -0.6 aWAR

50: LHP Tommy Henry: -0.6 aWAR

51: RHP Scott McGough: -0.9 aWAR

