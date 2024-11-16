Arizona Diamondbacks 2024 Player Review Links Hub
The Arizona Diamondbacks fell just one game short of the postseason in 2024, just a year removed from their inspiring World Series run. Despite the ending, they improved their record, finishing 89-73, and boasted MLB's top scoring offense.
It might not have ended the way many expected, or hoped, but it was still a season full of compelling stories, and some incredible individual performances.
We here at Diamondbacks On SI have been chronicling each individual season of the many players who appeared for the Diamondbacks' major league club this season.
Below is a link to each individual article, organized in order of the aWAR, an average of FanGraphs and Baseball-Reference WAR calculations.
It took 51 players to get through the 2024 season; here are their stories:
1:
2:
3:
4:
5:
6:
7:
8:
10: OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr: 2.1 aWAR
12: OF/DH Randal Grichuk: 1.9 aWAR
13: RHP Brandon Pfaadt: 1.8 aWAR
14: INF Kevin Newman: 1.8 aWAR
15: RHP Justin Martinez: 1.7 aWAR
17: RHP Kevin Ginkel: 1.0 aWAR
18: RHP Ryan Thompson: 0.9 aWAR
19: LHP Joe Mantiply: 0.8 aWAR
20: RHP Merrill Kelly: 0.7 aWAR
21: OF/1B Pavin Smith: 0.7 aWAR
22: C Adrian Del Castillo: 0.3 aWAR (see prospect review)
25: LHP Eduardo Rodríguez: 0.2 aWAR
26: INF Luis Guillorme: 0.2 aWAR
27: RHP Yilber Diaz: 0.2 aWAR (see prospect review)
28: RHP Bryce Jarvis: 0.1 aWAR
29: RHP Thyago Vieira: 0.1 aWAR
30: RHP Humberto Castellanos: 0.0 aWAR
32: OF Jorge Barrosa: 0.0 aWAR (see prospect review)
34: INF Blaze Alexander: 0.0 aWAR
35: LHP Logan Allen: -0.1 aWAR
36: RHP Matt Bowman: -0.1 aWAR
37: C Tucker Barnhart: -0.1 aWAR
39: LHP Joe Jacques: -0.1 aWAR
40: RHP Miguel Castro: -0.1 aWAR
41: LHP Blake Walston: -0.1 aWAR (see prospect review)
42: LHP Andrew Saalfrank: -0.2 aWAR
43: RHP Cristian Mena: -0.2 aWAR (see prospect review)
45: LHP Jordan Montgomery: -0.4 aWAR
46: RHP Slade Cecconi: -0.5 aWAR
47: LHP Brandon Hughes: -0.5 aWAR
48: INF Jace Peterson: -0.5 aWAR
49: RHP Dylan Floro: -0.6 aWAR
50: LHP Tommy Henry: -0.6 aWAR