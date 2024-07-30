Christian Walker Exits Diamondbacks Game with Oblique Tightness
Diamondbacks Gold Glove first baseman Christian Walker was removed from the game tonight against the Washington Nationals with left oblique tightness before the start of the third inning. He had just made a terrific running over the shoulder catch of a popup down the right-field line.
Walker has played in all 107 D-backs games this year and played in 157 games last year and 160 the year before that. Walker missed 47 with two different IL stings in 2021 with an oblique injury.
A free agent at the end of 2024, Walker came into the game batting .255 with 23 homers and 71 RBI while playing his usual Gold Glove-caliber defense. Any lengthy time away from Walker would leave a gaping hole in both the lineup and at first base.
The MLB Trade Deadline is tomorrow, Tuesday, at 3:00 P.M. Arizona Time.
This is a developing story that will be updated after the game.