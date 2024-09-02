Christian Walker's Return Imminent for the Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo gave some interesting updates and information during his pregame press conference this morning.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is day-to-day with a left calf injury. Removed from Sunday's game after running out a ground ball, Lovullo originally said that Gurriel would be getting an MRI on the calf Monday morning. That has not been done as of Monday morning however. He was being evaluated just as Lovullo was speaking.
Gurriel will travel with the team to San Francisco regardless after Monday's game. He can still have the imaging on Tuesday morning if necessary. Lovullo said they have a very good system in San Francisco and it's the equivalent of being here in Phoenix.
Christian Walker (Oblique) was originally supposed to play in another continuation game at Salt River Fields, but he was at the ballpark Monday as the team was preparing for the trip to San Francisco. "He's here to have a good work day, I think there has been a little bit of a change of plans. Read through the lines however you want to on that one."
Walker will be on the plane to San Francisco as well, but it's still not defined which day will be his first game back.
Ketel Marte (High Ankle Sprain): Lovullo said that Marte returning during the road trip is a "definite possibility" but did not specify for which series. The D-backs play the Giants in San Francisco Tuesday through Thursday. Then they move on to Houston to play the Astros Friday to Sunday.
Jordan Lawlar (hamstring) is getting closer to play with the Triple-A Reno Aces within the next week or two. Lovullo said there is a good chance that Lawlar will play winter ball this offseason to fill in the missing at-bats. He did not specify which winter league, but it will not be the Arizona Fall League.
Drey Jameson (Tommy John Surgery) has been throwing bullpen sessions every Tuesday and Friday, throwing 11 in all. He was in a "De-Load" phase, and took a week off. He will resume his bullpen session schedule on Tuesday. Jameson may pitch in the Arizona Fall League this year, Lovullo said.