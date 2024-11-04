Inside The Diamondbacks

Christian Walker Wins Third Gold Glove for the Diamondbacks

The D-backs' first baseman had another stellar defensive season, adding his third Glove Glove to his trophy case.

Jack Sommers

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Christian Walker (53) tosses the ball to first base for the final out in their 11-2 win against the San Diego Padres at Chase Field on Sept. 29, 2024.
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Christian Walker (53) tosses the ball to first base for the final out in their 11-2 win against the San Diego Padres at Chase Field on Sept. 29, 2024. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Rawlings Gold Glove Awards were announced Sunday night. No fewer than five Arizona Diamondbacks were named as finalists. But it was Christian Walker who took home the Gold as the lone winner among D-backs players in 2024.

Other D-backs finalists included catcher Gabriel Moreno, second baseman Ketel Marte, left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr, and Jake McCarthy for right field.

Voting by managers and coaches (six from each team), makes up 75% of the ballot. The remaining 25% of the vote comes from the SABR Defensive Index, which combines six different defense rating metrics. See this link for Gold Glove Selection Criteria.

Walker had +10 Fielding Runs per Baseball Savant's Statcast metric, and +7 Defensive Runs Saved from Baseball-Reference, Fielding Bible.

Diamondbacks fans have been treated to Walker's spectacular play at first base since 2019. Walker achieved this level of excellence through constant, early practice every day before games. Walker is a free agent, and may possibly end up with another team next year.

The staff at Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI congratulate Christian Walker for his much-deserved third straight Gold Glove Award.

See below table for the full list of 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove winners.

2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Winners
2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Winners / Jack Sommers
JACK SOMMERS

Jack Sommers is the Publisher for Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI. Formerly a baseball operations department analyst for the D-backs, Jack also covered the team as a credentialed beat writer for SB Nation and has written for MLB.com and The Associated Press. Follow Jack on Twitter @shoewizard59

