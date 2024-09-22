D-backs Could Face Former Shortstop Nick Ahmed vs Padres
Former Arizona Diamondbacks franchise shortstop Nick Ahmed has been making the rounds of the NL West since Arizona designated him for assignment in late 2023.
Now, in the home stretch of the 2024 season, with the playoffs on the line, the D-backs could see their old friend again - in the uniform of yet another NL West rival.
After ending his 10-year tenure with the D-backs, Ahmed spent time with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers. On August 31, he signed a minor league contract with the San Diego Padres.
The Padres officially selected his contract on Sunday. He'll join their major league club, with a three-game set at Chase Field approaching on September 27, closing out the regular season with playoff implications looming large.
He hasn't hit to an incredible slash this season, batting .232/.271/.300, good for a .571 OPS. He's been his regular defensive self, however, ranking in the 93rd percentile in Outs Above Average (+8), and boasting a +6 fielding run value, awarding him 0.5 fWAR despite a 61 wRC+.
With that said, Ahmed has played with an apparent chip on his shoulder against his former club. After being reportedly "blindsided" by the decision to DFA him, Ahmed refused to accept the National League Championship ring offered to all members of Arizona's 2023 major league club.
He faced the D-backs in a four-game series this season as a member of the Giants, hitting to a .364 average against Arizona in. He's 4-for-11 with a double in limited plate appearances. If he remains with San Diego's major league club, he'll have another shot at his former team to close out 2024.
The D-backs' playoff hopes could come down to said series with the Padres. At 87-68, 2.0 games behind San Diego and one game up on the Mets in the second Wild Card slot, the National League playoff picture continues to be a tight race, with each win becoming increasingly valuable.