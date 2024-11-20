D-backs Manager Torey Lovullo Finishes Fourth in Manager of the Year Voting
It was an emotional walk off the field on November 1, 2023 for Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, as his team fell just short of winning the World Series. A magical run for the D-backs' skipper, following an equally magical campaign leading up to that point.
On November 19, 2024, Lovullo was voted fourth in NL Manager of the Year voting, the same as he finished in the same category in 2023. He received two second place votes and two third place votes, goof for eight total points. Milwaukee's Pat Murphy took first place.
Lovullo's leadership played a large role in taking them to the World Series a year ago and excitement only grew approaching the start of the 2024 season with him at the helm.
This time around there was even more talent at his disposal with some large offseason acquisitions and the continued development of the team's young stars.
Things didn't exactly get off to a smooth start though, with Paul Sewald, Eduardo Rodriguez and Jordan Montgomery all being unavailable to join the active roster on opening day. It wasn't long either before Geraldo Perdomo and Merrill Kelly went down with injury. This would be a common theme throughout the year.
Still, Lovullo seemed to get the team through in one piece. By the time the trade deadline came and went the Diamondbacks were in a place to buy assets, trading for A.J. Puk, Josh Bell, and Dylan Floro. The team was set to go on a hot streak.
Arizona went on a run in August winning five of their first six games, and going 18-9 overall. They were primed to lock down a playoff spot despite their struggles when things suddenly hit a wall.
September was a tough month for the club. They played middling baseball in a very competetive NL Wild Card hunt. The Braves, Mets and, simply kept things too tight, and in a final week of baseball it was the Diamondbacks who were sat down, helplessly watching as the Mets and Braves played a final double header that decided their fate.
Unlike in 2023, the 2024 Diamondbacks did not make the playoffs. They missed out due to a tiebreaker, but while they may not admit it, they were significantly better than the year before.
The offense in particular was head and shoulders above that which made magical World Series run. This was on the back of Lovullo and his masterful managing. The clubhouse suffered blow after blow but he kept things intact and helped his players weather the storm.
He took a DH platoon of Joc Pederson and Randal Grichuk and turned them into one of the best in baseball, ranking 3rd in the National League behind only the Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani and the Braves' Marcell Ozuna at the position.
The Diamondbacks won 89 games in 2024, five more than the year before. They were one of the best teams in baseball, and the baseball writers agree that Lovullo was an admirable skipper to captain the ship.
